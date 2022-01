A federal judge says he will decide within ten days if the University of Florida can enforce its conflict of interest policy until a first amendment lawsuit gets resolved. Six University of Florida professors are suing UF, arguing the university violated their first amendment rights. The case stems from UF's previous decision to tell the professors they could not testify as experts in lawsuits against the state, because it would be against the university's interests.

