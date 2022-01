KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department located and arrested one man following a robbery that occurred near Big Lots Saturday morning, officials said. At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 22, KPD officers responded to the Big Lots at 4825 Broadway to investigate a reported robbery. According to the report, a man entered the story, imitated that he had a weapon and demanded money from cashiers. He allegedly told workers and witnesses that his mom had just died and he “had to do this.” Afterward, he reportedly fled the scene in an older green SUV.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO