A man who assaulted the owners and robbed a Jersey City grocery store three times in six days was captured by a waiting police officer when he came back a fourth time. Store surveillance video taken Friday night at Augie’s Grocery Deli shows the violent perp jumping across the counter, just as he had the previous three times between Jan. 10 and Jan. 16. Only this time instead of getting away with cash or merchandise, the robber was stunned when an off-duty police officer — who had stopped by to check on the store — jumped out from the back of the store.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO