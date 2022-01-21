ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Zoning Board Ruling Advances Plans For Downtown Pittsburgh Target Store

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Target is a step closer to opening a store in downtown Pittsburgh. The city’s zoning board gave the OK for Target signs on existing canopies...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Hot Topic closes Pittsburgh Mills store

The Hot Topic store at the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills welcomed customers for a final day of shopping before permanently closing on Sunday. The closure was announced Jan. 14 on the store’s Facebook page. According to the announcement, the store was not conducting “any deep sales or all-must-go sale and will continue to run the normal promotions” on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Agrotourism Greenhouse Denied By Zoning Board, Owner Plans Appeal

WESTFIELD – After applying for the proper permits, a local landowner was denied the opportunity to create an Airbnb on her property. She now plans to appeal the ruling. Emily Ponti applied for a Commercial Recreation Permit, and after filling out the correct paperwork, was denied by the Town of Westfield.
WESTFIELD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Business
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
estero-fl.gov

Planning Zoning and Design Board Minutes

The Village of Estero is currently in the process of ensuring all online content is in formats accessible to optical character readers (OCR) and screen readers. Until that process is completed, some previously available documents are not available online. If you have problems accessing any web content, please contact the Village at 239-221-5035 or records@estero-fl.gov*.
ESTERO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Pittsburgh#Fifth Avenue#Kdka
WPXI Pittsburgh

Talbots shuttering this Pittsburgh store

PITTSBURGH — The signature red doors are slamming shut for the second time in six months in the Pittsburgh area for a retailer that once operated half a dozen sites here. Talbots Inc. is closing its Ross Park store on Saturday, a move that will pare its Pittsburgh presence to two locations. The site is on the lower level of the upscale mall, which is owned by Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG).
PITTSBURGH, PA
State College

Downtown State College Children’s Stores to Merge

Two longtime downtown State College children’s stores will merge and operate in a single location starting this summer. The Animal Kingdom, 103 S. Allen St., will not renew its lease when it ends in June and will instead integrate its stuffed animals, children’s apparel and baby gifts into its sister store, Growing Tree Toys, 202 S. Allen St.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Board of Zoning Appeals: New Realm Brewing’s plans for Old Cigar Warehouse approved

New Realm Brewing has moved one step closer to taking over the Old Cigar Warehouse location in the West End of downtown Greenville. The Atlanta-based brewery, which announced in October their plan to occupy the former event space at 912 S. Main St., received a special exemption from Greenville’s Board of Zoning Appeals during its Jan. 13 meeting to create both an indoor and outdoor entertainment venue.
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Downtown Jenks expansive development plan

JENKS, Okla. — Downtown Jenks could be getting a big transformation if city leaders get their wish. And they’re keeping optimistic that the city’s newest proposed mixed-use development will work out better than the last one. The City of Jenks put out a call for developers to...
JENKS, OK
Daily Voice

Woman hit by PAT bus in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a bus Tuesday morning in downtown Pittsburgh, officials said. The woman was hit shortly before 6:30 a.m. along Liberty Avenue. It was a Port Authority of Allegheny County bus that was involved. The front of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Times Leader

Zoning Board upholds violations against Matterns

KINGSTON — After close to two hours of testimony and deliberation, violations filed against the owner of Matterns Floral Co. by borough zoning officer David Yefko in regards to the business’s operation of a retail cafe and BYOB events were upheld by the Kingston Zoning Board Wednesday night.
KINGSTON, PA
montgomeryplanning.org

Montgomery County Planning Board approves Planning Board Draft of Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan

Plan recommends development of key opportunity sites, new parks, improvements to bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, and vision for sustainable economic growth in downtown. Wheaton, MD – The Montgomery County Planning Board, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), approved the Planning Board Draft of the Silver Spring Downtown and Adjacent Communities Plan during its meeting on January 6. Planners have incorporated comments from the Planning Board into the draft of the plan and will next transmit it to the Montgomery County Council for its review. The transmittal is expected to take place this week.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
kttn.com

Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Board suggests alternative to Bryan Street zoning request

No vote was taken at the Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Board meeting on January 24th regarding amending zoning at 901 and 903 Bryan Street. Gabrielson Management LLC submitted a petition to request the zoning be amended from high-density new multi-family residential to general commercial. Zoning Administrator Kevin Shira says Gabrielson Management wanted to change the zoning before selling the property to a commercial establishment.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Lima News

Meet the women bringing ‘refilleries’ to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Larissa Russo, despite her master’s degree in engineering and well-paying job, joined 2021’s Great Resignation in April. Like many of the around 38 million Americans who quit their jobs last year, she made the move after spending months at home, when she suddenly had time to think about her habits and priorities. And the extra time to watch videos on TikTok.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy