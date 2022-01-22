Morris Library welcomes author Kate Martin

Aaron Measer, a local Children’s book author born and raised in Western New York, will be visiting Ellington Farman Library on Saturday January 22 from 10:30-11:30am. He will reading his new book “My Day with Grandma” and have copies for sale. As the oldest of ten, Aaron has always understood the great role that stories play in the lives of children and now enjoys bringing his own stories and memories to life on the page. Aaron has a passion for all forms of storytelling and has written screenplays, short stories, and now children’s books. “My Day with Grandma” is a beautiful picture book about what happens when a young child spends the day with Grandma. The sweet poem is accompanied by gorgeous, hand-painted illustrations that set this book apart from the rest. Based on the author’s fond childhood memories, this book is sure to charm young and old alike. His work can be found on his website aaronmeaser.com and on Amazon. In addition to the story time there will be a simple craft for young children to make.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO