Team Penske and Würth jointly announced today that the two companies will continue their long-standing partnership, focused on the No. 12 Ford Mustang and driver Ryan Blaney for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Würth’s first race as a primary sponsor on the No. 12 Ford will come in the second event of the year at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., on February 27. In addition to the race at Auto Club Speedway, Würth will be featured as the primary sponsor on the No. 12 Ford Mustang in Cup Series races at Talladega and Watkins Glen in 2022.

FONTANA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO