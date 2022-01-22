The 10 Best New Under $100 Adds to Nordstrom’s Sale Section

Ask any avid shopper, and most will tell you that Nordstrom is a go-to for sales; the retailer frequently hosts massive events with thousands of name-brand products at major discounts. In fact, there are so many throughout the year, it’s hard to choose which ones to focus on — from the half-yearly sales to the Black Friday extravaganzas to the much-anticipated Anniversary Sale, there’s pretty much a never-ending list to choose from. That said, there is one that TZR would argue is worth checking out over the rest, especially if you’re a fan of decor and all things interiors. That would be Nordstrom’s home essentials sale, which is happening now through Jan. 17 and features steals on bedding, kitchen, bath, and much (much) more.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 14 DAYS AGO