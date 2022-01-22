Some homeowners receiving astronomical insurance premium increases

The start of a new year is the perfect time to contact your agent or insurance company to review your policies and confirm you have adequate coverage. Your home may be the most expensive item you will ever purchase and your most valuable investment. Homeowners insurance covers the structure of your home and property as well as liability for injuries to others while they’re on your property. The price of a policy depends on several factors including: the cost to rebuild your home, its age and condition, the coverage and deductible, etc. A higher deductible may save money on your insurance premium. Some companies offer multi-policy discounts if you bundle your insurance policies. Also, keep in mind a homeowners policy does not cover floods; you must buy a separate policy to cover flooding.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO