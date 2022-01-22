ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Some homeowners receiving astronomical insurance premium increases

By Sabrina Wilson
fox8live.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some local homeowners are experiencing sticker shock after receiving astronomical increases in their premiums as they come up for renewal. And a local broker says he is already seeing increases of 30 to 50% in renewals for some customers and for some people it is even...

www.fox8live.com

Miami Herald

Homeowners insurance is on the way up, and weather is to blame

The cost of homeowners insurance is on the rise, and not just because property values went up — almost 20% across the board — during last year’s homebuying frenzy. How high insurance costs may go is anybody’s guess at this time. But the Federal Emergency Management Agency is now operating under a new flood insurance rate structure that changes how it looks at risk.
WEATHER
Santa Clarita Radio

How Permanent Life Insurance Premiums Work

Permanent life insurance allows you to provide your family with guaranteed financial support in case you die. But keep in mind that you have to pay premiums every month to maintain the policy and avoid losing your lifetime coverage. Read on to learn more about what permanent life insurance premiums are and how they work.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theadvocate.com

Following Hurricane Ida, another homeowners insurer goes belly-up in Louisiana. Here's which one.

Another insurer has gone belly-up in Hurricane Ida's aftermath. Louisiana's Department of Insurance took over Americas Insurance Company in a court-ordered receivership last week, making it the third financially-troubled insurer to require rescue in recent months. The New Orleans based insurer has approximately 24,000 policies and 13,000 Ida-related claims. It...
LOUISIANA STATE
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
nationalmortgagenews.com

FHA to weigh mortgage insurance premium cut after 1Q

The Federal Housing Administration plans to consider the question of whether any change should be made to the mortgage insurance premiums after March, according to a Department of Housing Urban Development official. When asked if the extraordinary health of the Mutual Mortgage Insurance Fund could warrant a cut to premiums...
BUSINESS
businesswest.com

Homeowners Insurance Isn’t a One-size-fits-all Proposition

When preparing a homeowners policy, insurance companies want to know all the details. They’re not being nosy — they just want to accurately cover any potential loss, even the unexpected ones. Indeed, insurance agents who spoke with BusinessWest said every homeowners policy begins with a worksheet that captures...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
The Mint Hill Times

What Are Ways to Help Lower Car Insurance Premiums?

MINT HILL, NC – Q: I saw your column about the factors that impact your car insurance premium. What can I do to lower that cost?. A: There are a few easy ways to lower your car insurance premium. They include:. Using one insurance company for multiple insurance policies....
CARS
pymnts

Telematics Put Auto Insurers in the Premiums Driver’s Seat

When the pandemic hit and consumers suddenly found that their cars were sitting in their driveways, many wondered why they were still paying for auto insurance based on the number of miles they had expected to drive. That’s one of the trends that is driving greater adoption of use-based or...
TECHNOLOGY
Person
Jim Donelon
KPEL 96.5

What’s the Louisiana Statute of Limitations on Paying Old Debts?

Did you know that after a certain amount of time in Louisiana you can wipe out debts? True story!. I know it sounds cliche, but I've been doing the whole 'new year, new me' and part of that has been listening to a podcast from Kevin Trudeau called Think Now. It's all about building wealth and eliminating stress which is good for your overall health emotionally and financially and can even help your marriage!
LOUISIANA STATE
Shropshire Star

Insurance reforms have seen rapid acceleration in price of car premiums

Figures suggest the cost of car insurance is growing rapidly. The cost of car insurance is rapidly increasing following the introduction of reforms designed to stop the exploitation of repeat customers. At the start of 2022, new rules were put in place to stop insurers charging higher prices to loyal...
ECONOMY
WWL

Homeowners insurance is soaring in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Homeowner's insurance rates across the U.S. are up significantly and in Coastal Louisiana, homeowners are opening new premium bills that may be the highest they've ever seen. So what is going on and what can you do to save money?. Like so many of us, Claudia...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTEN.com

What’s the Difference Between Mortgage Insurance and Homeowners Insurance?

Originally Posted On: https://springshomes.com/blog/the-difference-between-mortgage-insurance-and-homeowners-insurance/. If you are a new or prospective homebuyer, you may have been surprised to find that you have to pay for two different types of insurance for your new home. Even veteran homeowners may be confused by this practice. What’s the difference between homeowners insurance vs mortgage insurance? Aren’t they both designed to protect your most valued investment? Not exactly.
REAL ESTATE
CBS Denver

Insurance Expert Says Marshall Fire Will Affect Future Premiums Of Homeowners

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS) — It’s been more than two weeks since the tragic day of the Marshall Fire in Boulder County, and while those impacted by the fire have a lot of questions about the cost to rebuild, many more homeowners are also taking a closer look at their insurance coverage. On Friday, we spoke with insurance expert Carole Walker, the executive director of Rocky Mountain Insurance Association. She says disasters like these factor into future premiums. She says one event alone isn’t going to have a direct impact; it’s getting into a pattern of risk. When we start seeing...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
click orlando

Florida property insurers dropping homeowners based on roofs’ age

ORLANDO, Fla. – Homeowners in Florida are being dropped from their insurers because of the age of their roofs, according to the Insurance Information Institute. It is the latest twist in Florida’s ongoing property insurance problem. [TRENDING: WATCH: SpaceX launches Transporter-3 mission, sticks sonic boom-generating landing | Shopping...
FLORIDA STATE
L'Observateur

Insurance 101: Understanding homeowners insurance in 2022

The start of a new year is the perfect time to contact your agent or insurance company to review your policies and confirm you have adequate coverage. Your home may be the most expensive item you will ever purchase and your most valuable investment. Homeowners insurance covers the structure of your home and property as well as liability for injuries to others while they’re on your property. The price of a policy depends on several factors including: the cost to rebuild your home, its age and condition, the coverage and deductible, etc. A higher deductible may save money on your insurance premium. Some companies offer multi-policy discounts if you bundle your insurance policies. Also, keep in mind a homeowners policy does not cover floods; you must buy a separate policy to cover flooding.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Citizens Voice

Auto and homeowners' insurance rates rising

Prices of groceries, clothes and furniture are going up and consumers can add two more things to the list that will be more expensive in 2022: auto and homeowners’ insurance rates. Michael Hartman, a licensed property, casualty and life insurance producer with Joyce, Jackman & Bell Insurors in Pittston,...
PITTSTON, PA
rismedia.com

Should You Hire an Attorney to Help You With a Homeowners Insurance Claim?

If you file a claim with your homeowners insurance company, you want to get an amount that will cover the cost to make repairs and replace damaged belongings. Your insurance company wants to maximize its profits and pay out as little as possible. If you don’t receive the amount you believe you deserve, hiring an attorney is one option.
ECONOMY

