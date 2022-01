By the end of January, most people have already given up on their annual commitments to themselves and in 2022, ONE Brands is launching a virtual One for ONE exchange so that people can trade in their "bland resolutions" for free ONE bars. To help people maintain their wellness goals going forward, the brand is hosting this swap to prove that health journeys don't have to be uninspiring and tasteless.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO