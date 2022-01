Six more COVID-19 deaths were reported by the state Department of Health on Wednesday. One of the reported deaths was a Lake County resident, putting the county’s total number of COVID-19 deaths now at 24. Another of the deaths in the state was a child under the age of nine – the first one in that age group since the start of the pandemic. Overall, the state has had 2534 residents die with COVID-19 since March of 2020.

LAKE COUNTY, SD ・ 12 DAYS AGO