Winter weather creates potholes, causes frustration for drivers

CHICAGO (CBS) — With temperatures expected to drop below zero in Chicago for the first time this winter, and wind chills falling as low as 35 below zero, the National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for tonight. The wind chill advisory is in effect for all of northern Illinois and most of northern Indiana from 8 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday. ⚠️Wind Chill Advisory in effect tonight due to dangerous wind chills as cold as -30° in some spots. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/z2yNWnAakX — Albert Ramon (@AlbertRamonTV) January 25, 2022 Temperatures are expected to drop as low as -6° in the city and -15° in the far west suburbs, with wind chills down to between -20° and -35°. Winds that cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. If you do need to go outside Tuesday night or early Wednesday, limit your exposure, and dress in layers to protect yourself from the extreme cold – including a coat, hat, and gloves.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO