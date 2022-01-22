ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho Falls High School Multi-Cultural Celebration

By Evan Thomason
 3 days ago

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls High School capped off a week of multi-cultural activities with a celebration in the civic auditorium. Students, faculty, and staff all gathered to witness the different performances, songs, and dances from various cultures.

Performances involved many of the clubs of the high school. This included the choir, band, and Spanish club. Even specific individuals had the stage all to themselves. Brock Pedersen danced to the iconic "Beat It!" by Michael Jackson and Victor Huang performed Beethoven's Tempest Sonata.

Performers all adored the large audience especially since it was filled with most of their peers. They said that it was "a one in a lifetime type of thing."

It wasn't just about the performances themselves though. Most of the cast on stage felt compelled more from their heritage instead of their incredible talent to perform.

"We don't have that kind of variety in our town, and I think it's super interesting and just a great thing to expose everybody to these different cultures and give them kind of an idea of the beauty in each of them," choir president Casey Adams said.

Assembly directors, Heather Busby and Krista Mayes were both super proud of the performances and wish to spread this type of celebration to other campuses such local elementary and middle schools.

