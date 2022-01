Genshin Impact 2.4 update is arriving very soon with its vast array of upcoming events and a number of new character banners. The new region of the 2.4 update in Genshin Impact, Enkanomiya has a new World Quest in Kunado’s Trial. This quest is part of Erebos’ Secret Quest. In order to unlock Kunado’s Trial, one must complete the ”Entrance to Tokyo” and ”The Subterranean Trials of Drake and Serpent” world quests. The Serpent’s Heart area in Genshin Impact is linked to Kunado’s Trial or Kunado’s Locus. To help you with the Kunado’s trial, our walkthrough guide will take players into this world quest in Enkanomiya and bring you one step closer to the Erebos’ Secret World Quest.

