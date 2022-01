According to early leaks, Pokemon Go and Legends Arceus will soon be coming together as Hisuian forms appear to be set for arrival in the mobile game in the very near future. The world of Pokemon is a deep and storied one filled with stories from across several different continents. From Johto to Alola, Pokemon Go has been the only place where most of the franchise’s 800+ pocket monsters can together free of their usual boundaries.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO