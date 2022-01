Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street looks lower with Nasdaq pacing for 2% decline. U.S. stock futures dropped Tuesday, with the Nasdaq indicated down more than 2%, one day after a stunning market turnaround. The Nasdaq was down as much as 4.9% on Monday before mounting a startling comeback to close up 0.6%. However, the tech-heavy index was still firmly in a correction, down 13.7% from its record close in November. The Dow — down 1,115 points, or 3.25%, at Monday's lows — ended up 0.3%. The 30-stock average was 6.6% below its record close earlier this month. The S&P 500 also closed up 0.3% after being down nearly 4% at one stage Monday, briefing entering correction territory, off more than 10% from its record close to start the new year.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO