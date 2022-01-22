ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Riverside County’s jobless rate drops further in December

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yb8cB_0dsXZbbD00

Payroll gains across most sectors of the regional economy pushed Riverside County's unemployment rate down to 5.1% last month, according to figures released today by the California Employment Development Department.

The jobless rate in December, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was three-tenths of a percentage point lower than in November, when the rate stood at 5.4%.

The December rate was almost four percentage points lower than the year-ago level, when countywide unemployment was 8.7%, amid the statewide coronavirus public health lockdowns.

About 57,500 county residents were recorded as out of work last month, and 1,071,600 were employed, according to EDD.

Coachella had the highest unemployment rate countywide in December at 11.8%, followed by Mecca at 8.1%, Hemet at 7.9%, Winchester at 7.6% and the unincorporated community of East Hemet at 7.4%.

The combined unemployment rate for Riverside and San Bernardino counties in December was also 5.1%, down from 5.4% in November, according to figures.

Bi-county data indicated payrolls expanded by the widest margin in trade, transportation and utilities, which netted an increase of 2,900 positions, primarily in the sector's warehousing segment.

The financial services, hospitality, manufacturing and professional business services sectors altogether added 3,700 jobs, while the agricultural and information technology sectors were unchanged.

Payrolls contracted in the construction, health services and public sectors, as well as miscellaneous unclassified industries, which shed an aggregate 4,300 jobs, data showed.

EDD said that the statewide non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate last month was 5%.

The post Riverside County’s jobless rate drops further in December appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County reports 3747 new cases, 16 deaths, & 10 more hospitalizations since Friday

Hospitalizations After several consecutive days of falling numbers, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 10 patients to start off the week. This is since the county's last report on Friday. Over the past 24 hours, the county reported 21 fewer COVID hospitalizations. The county now has a total of 1,065 patients. COVID Hospitalizations in the past month-and-a-half: The post Riverside County reports 3747 new cases, 16 deaths, & 10 more hospitalizations since Friday appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Judge Burke Strunsky discusses running for Riverside County District Attorney

Riverside County Superior Court Judge Burke Strunsky announced he plans to challenge incumbent County District Attorney Mike Hestrin in the upcoming election. Strunsky says the county is facing a "public safety crisis," and accuses Hestrin of mismanaging a ballooning budget of taxpayer dollars. Strunsky has served as a judge at the Justice Center in Indio The post Judge Burke Strunsky discusses running for Riverside County District Attorney appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Destination PSP owner Jeffrey Bernstein running for Palm Springs City Council

Jeffrey Bernstein will run for the Palm Springs City Council District 2 seat in the upcoming November election. Bernstein announced his candidacy on Monday. He is a long-time resident of the city and owner/founder of Destination PSP, a retail store in downtown Palm Springs that first launched in 2012. Bernstein's campaign team touted his business The post Destination PSP owner Jeffrey Bernstein running for Palm Springs City Council appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Desert to discuss redistricting based on 2020 Census data

On Thursday evening, the City of Palm Desert held a public workshop where residents will have a chance to learn about and provide feedback on the City’s redistricting process. “With the release of the 2020 census information, we’re now adjusting our districts to reflect those numbers,” said the City's Public Affairs Manager Thomas Soule. Every The post Palm Desert to discuss redistricting based on 2020 Census data appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
Riverside County, CA
Business
City
Coachella, CA
Riverside County, CA
Health
Local
California Business
City
East Hemet, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
City
Winchester, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio Farmer’s Market to open as early as February

Indio has approved plans for a Certified Farmer's Market in its downtown area, it was announced today. The Indio Certified Farmer's Market was approved by Indio's City Council during their Jan. 19 meeting and will set up every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from October to May on Towne Street between Bliss and The post Indio Farmer’s Market to open as early as February appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County surpasses 1,000 COVID hospitalizations for the first time since Jan. 2021

For the first time in nearly a year, Riverside County has more than 1,000 COVID-related hospitalizations, state data shows. Over the weekend, the county reported 32 additional hospitalizations. This brings the total number of hospitalizations up to 1,023 The county has reported a total of 714 COVID hospitalizations since Dec. 17, 2021. The county has The post Riverside County surpasses 1,000 COVID hospitalizations for the first time since Jan. 2021 appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy