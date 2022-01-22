Pet safety in the cold weather

Webster Humane Services will be hosting its annual Pet Health Safety Drive-Thru on Saturday, January 22, at the Webster Service Center. Pet owners can stop by to microchip and register their furry friends. Various vaccinations will also be available. Stop by on Saturday, January 22, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Webster Service Center, located at 855 Magnolia Ave., in Webster. The event is open to the public, and we ask that pets arrive in crates or on leashes. Contact Webster Humane Services at 281.316.3700 for more information.
