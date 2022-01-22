Pet safety in the cold weather

For the past year I've been working to convert my greenhouse over to full-hydroponic even though I don't seem to be making much progress at times. During CFD I moved all of the peppers over to the first hydroponic tray from the climate-controlled warehouse unit and planted cucumbers in the upper tray. I use vertical growing systems to make the most use of the space available. The peppers have thrived with some of the plants approaching their third growing season. The cucumbers were doing very well, reaching maturity in just over half the time as in traditional growing methods. I had the next two trays set up with one ready to plant when the cold weather struck.

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO