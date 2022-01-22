ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Pet safety in the cold weather

WOWK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have a dog who struggles outside in the...

www.wowktv.com

WPFO

Maine expert offers tips on how to take care of pets in cold weather

PORTLAND (WGME) -- It's not just people who will be dealing with cold temperatures Tuesday. If you find yourself outside cold and shivering, it’s quite likely your dog doesn’t want to be out there either. Kate Buckley from Back Cove Animal Hospital says it’s important to monitor their...
MAINE STATE
ahealthiermichigan.org

How Cold is too Cold for your Pet?

If spending even five minutes outside during Michigan’s icy cold winter is too much for you, chances are it’s too much for your fur baby, too. The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) advises owners to avoid leaving their pets outside for long periods of time in weather that is 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below, which constitutes below-freezing weather.
MICHIGAN STATE
erienewsnow.com

Protecting Pets in Freezing Cold Temperatures

It has been quite a frigid week outside, not just for humans but for our furry friends too. With these temperatures below freezing the ANNA Shelter is reminding pet owners not to leave animals outside for long periods of time. Ruth Thompson said it should be bathroom break and then right back inside.
kfmo.com

Don't Leave Pets out in the Cold

(St. Louis, MO) Since cold weather is a major concern for many residents in the Parkland it's also a problem for pets that aren't able to survive in extreme cold and weather. A Representative of Stray Rescue from St. Louis Natalie Thomson, says last year one of their workers discovered a terrible situation showing what can happen to a pet left out in freezing temperatures.
bladenonline.com

Remember Pets During Winter Weather

Remember the health and safety of your pet during winter months. Pets need good shelter, nourishing food and plenty of clean drinking water to stay comfortable in cold weather. It takes extra calories for your pet to stay warm in cold weather so offer extra food. Don’t feed the worms!...
lynnhazan.com

Pets of JC: Winter Safety Tips for Pet Parents

With winter comes cold weather, snow, sleet, and other extreme weather that we need to prepare to keep our pets safe and healthy. The snow creates challenges for our pets, especially those who enjoy their long walks. We want to make sure our furry friends are warm and happy during the winter, so to help you, we have listed some essential safety tips you should keep in mind, as well as some recommendations!
cityofwebster.com

Pet Health Safety Drive Thru

Webster Humane Services will be hosting its annual Pet Health Safety Drive-Thru on Saturday, January 22, at the Webster Service Center. Pet owners can stop by to microchip and register their furry friends. Various vaccinations will also be available. Stop by on Saturday, January 22, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Webster Service Center, located at 855 Magnolia Ave., in Webster. The event is open to the public, and we ask that pets arrive in crates or on leashes. Contact Webster Humane Services at 281.316.3700 for more information.
warwickadvertiser.com

Humane society rules for pet safety in winter

Winter is here and the Warwick Valley Humane Society has some recommendations and rules for pets in cold weather. “First of all, “ said Suzyn Barron, president of the Warwick Valley Humane Society, “ it is not only illegal to leave a dog outside in wintertime conditions without appropriate shelter, it is considered neglect, which falls under the Cruelty to Animals statute.”
kfmo.com

Help Your Pet in Extreme Cold

(St. Louis, MO) With more bitter, deadly cold in the Parkland most people are helping pets who live outside stay warm. The Marketing Director for Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Natalie Thomson, says if you have a pet, but not the resources to help them survive the cold, Stray Rescue can help.
pinebluffspost.com

Greenhouses, Hydroponics and Cold Weather

For the past year I've been working to convert my greenhouse over to full-hydroponic even though I don't seem to be making much progress at times. During CFD I moved all of the peppers over to the first hydroponic tray from the climate-controlled warehouse unit and planted cucumbers in the upper tray. I use vertical growing systems to make the most use of the space available. The peppers have thrived with some of the plants approaching their third growing season. The cucumbers were doing very well, reaching maturity in just over half the time as in traditional growing methods. I had the next two trays set up with one ready to plant when the cold weather struck.
cnycentral.com

Let's Talk About It: Syracuse PD discuss weather welfare checks & pets left in the cold

SYRACUSE,N.Y. — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski addresses concerns about when to call police in regards to welfare checks and pets left outside in the cold. Watch the video...
