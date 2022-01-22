ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky River, OH

Several thefts this week: Rocky River Police Blotter

By Julie A. Short/special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Jan. 11 at 7:55 a.m. a resident reported the license plates from his car were stolen sometime overnight. On Jan. 13 at 3:15 p.m. a...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocky River, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Rocky River, OH
Crime & Safety
Cleveland.com

Boy, 2, wounded in shooting in Akron home, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A 2-year-old boy is hospitalized in stable condition after he was wounded in what police believe was an unintentional shooting inside a home in the Kenmore neighborhood. According to police, officers were called to Akron Children’s Hospital at about 3:30 p.m. Friday after the child was...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Police Blotter#Mobile Phone#Ohio Theft#Husqvarna#Giant Eagle
Cleveland.com

Father, 2 young children found dead in home in Southwest Ohio

GRATIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An investigation is underway after a man and his two young children were found dead Monday in their Southwest Ohio home, according to reports. Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson tells WHIO Channel 7 the bodies were found Monday morning during a welfare check. The sheriff said deputies had to make a forcible entry into the home.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
64K+
Followers
61K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy