Cruiserweight boxing champ training at Eastlake gym

For the last month, the World Boxing Council's cruiserweight champion, Junior Makabu, has been training at the Left 2 the Chin boxing club in Eastlake.

One of the owners of the gym says this is a big move for the local boxing community.

"Boxers basically all respect each other at all different levels,” said gym co-owner Marko Prpic. “What's really good about it too is that they get to develop a friendship, but once inside the ring, they're bitter enemies."

Makubu puts his title on the line a week from Saturday in Warren, at Packard Music Hall.

