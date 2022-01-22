ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

March for Life: Thousands gather in DC gather with renewed hope about abortion laws

By Hannah Brandt
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P98AA_0dsXZI1W00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Thousands marched to the Supreme Court on Friday for the annual March for Life rally.

This year, marchers have a renewed optimism for the pro-life movement, because they believe a conservative Supreme Court may be ready to overturn Roe v. Wade .

Student Hannah Hepworth traveled from Orlando, Florida to be at the march.

“It’s super empowering to see everybody be here for the same reason, especially so many young people,” Hepworth said.

15-week abortion ban bill clears Florida House subcommittee

Olivia Muinos also came up from Florida with classmates.

“We believe that abortion is wrong and that everyone deserves the chance to live,” Muinos said.

This year’s event is the 49th March for Life. It’s been held every year since abortion was legalized in 1973. March for Life President Jeanna Mancini pointed out that this year there’s a different tone.

“We are hoping and praying that this year, 2022, will bring a historic change for life,” Mancini said.

The Supreme Court justices are currently considering a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks. Ohio marcher Chris Shalifoux feels hopeful they’ll uphold it.

“Pretty confident that we might, in generations for the first time see the scourge of abortion leave,” Shalifoux said.

Majority oppose overturning Roe v. Wade: poll

The court’s anticipated ruling could let other states set much more restrictive laws. Christopher Mayer – a marcher from Manassas Park, Virginia – would be thrilled with that.

“States should have the fundamental right to determine what’s best for the people of their state,” Mayer said.

More than a legal ruling, Virginia marcher Amy Reese wants to see a change in the culture.

“You might have the right to do that in terms of a law providing you that opportunity, but I believe we should just not have anyone choosing that option,” Reese said.

A decision from the court is expected around June.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 2

Related
WWLP

European Union asks Alabama governor to halt execution of Matthew Reeves

The European Union has asked Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to halt the execution of Matthew Reeves "on the grounds of Mr. Reeves' intellectual disability." Reeves' execution is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 27, but it is currently blocked by a federal court order. Lawyers for the State of Alabama have appealed that order to the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, which has not yet ruled on the matter.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#March For Life#Abortion Laws#Protest#Nexstar#The Supreme Court#Florida House
WWLP

New York State COVID-19 update, January 24

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul has updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.     “Our hard work to bring down the numbers during the winter surge is paying off, but we are not through this yet,” Governor Hochul said. “Let’s keep using the tools – the vaccine, booster, and masks – […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WWLP

Liss-Riordan launching bid for attorney general

Labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan will officially launch her campaign for attorney general on Tuesday, entering a potentially growing field of candidates on the Democratic side looking to succeed Attorney General Maura Healey as she makes her bid for governor.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
WWLP

Gov. Pritzker announces COVID-19 sick leave initiative for vaccinated school staff

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Gov. Pritzker, the Illinois Education Association, the Illinois Federation of Teachers and other stakeholders announced that they have negotiated a compromise that will keep students and teachers safely in the classroom without penalizing vaccinated employees for taking COVID-required sick time. “Vaccines are a vital tool in preventing the deadly effects of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WWLP

Oneida County COVID-19 update, January 24

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County has released its COVID-19 case numbers for January 24th. 744* new positive cases, 52,435** total. *(includes 1/21-1/23) 1/21: 399 1/22: 187 1/23: 158 **105 positive cases were added into today’s total as the result of home test kits reported to Oneida County from 1/3/22 to 1/22/22. 3,603 active […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WWLP

New reporting adds nuance to COVID counts

The state-reported COVID-19 data better reflect the realities of the pandemic now that the number of COVID-10 patients hospitalized is broken down between people hospitalized to be treated for COVID-19 and people who have COVID-19 but are hospitalized for another reason.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy