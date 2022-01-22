ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers' Nick Bosa clears concussion protocol, will play vs. Packers

By Connor Grott
UPI News
 3 days ago
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers announced Friday that star defensive end Nick Bosa cleared the concussion protocol and will play in Saturday's NFC divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.

Bosa was listed without an injury designation heading into the postseason matchup against Green Bay.

"He's come along well going through the NFL protocol," 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said earlier this week. "Definitely need him out there."

The 24-year-old Bosa suffered the head injury during the second quarter of last week's 23-17 playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys. 49ers defensive tackle D.J. Jones inadvertently hit Bosa in the head with his knee as the pair converged on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Bosa didn't return to the game, but he was able to practice on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday. He also was seen taking part in the 49ers' walkthrough Friday.

In 17 games this season, Bosa notched a team-best 15.5 sacks and had a league-high 21 tackles for losses. He also posted career bests in total tackles (52), forced fumbles (four) and stuffs (eight).

Also Friday, the Niners elevated veteran cornerback Darqueze Dennard and linebacker Mark Nzeocha from the practice squad to the active roster.

