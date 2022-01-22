ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate Dems determined to save Build Back Better package

By Alexandra Limon
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — President Biden kicked off his second year in office and Democrats are trying to press reset in order to move the president’s agenda forward.

That includes trying to pass the Build Back Better package which failed to pass last year.

Democratic leaders believe a version of Build Back Better can still become law, “building around a handful of issues,” Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) said.

Senator Wyden says the legislative package should include provisions to fight climate change.

“Any energy source that can reduce carbon emissions is in a position to get the tax savings,” Senator Wyden said.

Wyden also wants the bill to ensure the government can negotiate prescription drug prices and should include the expanded child tax credit.

“Because of omicron, families are faced with extra expenses, the child tax credit is tangible benefit,” Wyden said.

But President Biden isn’t as sure. Earlier this week, he said some of his biggest priorities might have to be left out to give the bill a shot of passing in the Senate.

“That I’m not sure I can get in the package. One is the child tax credit and the other is help for the cost of community colleges,” President Biden explained.

Republicans say rising inflation is why they oppose any additional government spending.

“That inflation was created and fueled by this incredible spending spree that the democrats have been on,” Senator John Thune (R-SD) said.

Democratic senators Manchin and Sinema are also concerned about inflation and a bill can’t pass without their support.

Even Senate Democrats can agree, it isn’t clear progressives in the house will support a watered-down bill.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
LehighValleyLive.com

Build Back Better will address major challenges in Pa. Senate needs to pass it. | Letter

As leaders in Pennsylvania, it is our responsibility to ensure our federal partners in Washington hear the voices of our shared constituents. As we serve our respective communities, we see up close and personal the persistent challenges that they face every day, most of which are addressed in the Build Back Better agenda which is widely supported by the people we represent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
John Thune
TheAtlantaVoice

Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote

The Republican Party is working overtime to suppress the vote and undermine American democracy. It is a party which ignores climate change, the existential threat to our planet and represents the interests of the wealthy and the powerful while turning its back on struggling working-class families. The GOP is the party that gives tax breaks […] The post Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Senate Democrats#Child Tax Credit#Democratic#Republicans#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS News

Senator Elizabeth Warren "open" to breaking up Build Back Better bill to get it "across the finish line"

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren told "CBS Mornings" she is open to breaking up the Build Back Better bill to increase its chances of passing. "I'm open to whatever is going to get us across the finish line knowing we're not going to get one single Republican to lower the price of prescription drugs, not one to give us universal childcare, not one who's going to say that these corporations that make billions in profits are going to not get away any longer with paying zero in taxes. We've got all those in Build Back Better. We just need to get what we can across the finish line," she said on Tuesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Build Back Better plan could pass in chunks, Biden says

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he needs to break up his signature $1.7 trillion Build Back Better legislation, passing a large chunk now and other measures later in the year. Biden made a big push in December to win passage in Congress...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Biden suggests smaller bites of Build Back Better

Welcome to Thursday's Health 202 📰 Did you order a free rapid test? Let us know how it went, and importantly, when you get it. Reach out at rachel.roubein@washpost.com. Today: President Biden's lengthy press conference gave a window into his thinking on Build Back Better and the coronavirus. Maryland's governor takes issue with the White House's rapid test plan. But first:
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Senate
Salon

Senate Dems push the talking filibuster in "Hail Mary" attempt to save voting rights

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed Tuesday evening that if Republicans continue to obstruct a long-delayed voting rights package, he will move to bring back the talking filibuster for just that legislation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WWLP

WWLP

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy