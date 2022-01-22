ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Teen petitions NFL to move day Super Bowl is played

By Tom Palmer, Adrienne Bankert
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fk57m_0dsXYBoE00

( NewsNation Now ) — Like all 55 NFL title games ever played, this year’s Super Bowl will take place on a Sunday.

Super Bowl Sunday has long been known as a day for social gatherings in front of the TV either to watch the game or critique the commercials.

New Yorkers spend $150M in sports betting’s first weekend

Now, 18-year-old high school senior Frank Ruggeri from Palm Bay, Florida, wants to convince the NFL to move the Super Bowl from Sunday to Saturday — and his online petition is gaining steam.

“It’s really, really important to me … because 17.2 million people miss work,” Ruggeri said during an appearance on “ Morning in America .” “That’s 44 billion dollars less of productivity.”

The NFL initially held all of its games on Sundays because of the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 in order to avoid direct competition with other sports, like college football. But now the NFL is free to move the game to any day of the week.

“A lot of reasons come into play with it,” Ruggeri said of the logic behind his petition. “Restaurants get more money, you know.”

Tom Brady surprises brain cancer survivor with Super Bowl tickets

Most teenagers aren’t thinking about such large-scale economic problems, especially those impacted by the day the Super Bowl is being played.

But it has now been two years since Ruggeri started the campaign on change.org and his petition has gotten more than 80,000 signatures.

“I was debating over spaghetti dinner at my house in New York, when I first started this petition,” Ruggeri said.

How To Watch NewsNation

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says that the potential TV audience is larger on Sundays and he also considers the financial impacts for the cities that host the Super Bowl, saying that they get a lot of money from tourists by having it on Sundays.

In response, Ruggeri said, “Commissioner Goodell, there would be more viewership. The people will be watching. Bigger party. And I think the economic impact would be easier to have it on a Saturday.”

Watch the full interview with Frank Ruggeri in the video player at the top of the page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Poised and confident, Mahomes has KC back in AFC title game

You could spend about a year describing the frantic two minutes that led to overtime between the Bills and Chiefs on Sunday night, when Kansas City rallied for a heart-pounding 42-36 victory to reach its fourth consecutive AFC title game.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have cut a veteran running back to open up a roster spot ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round game. The Bucs advanced to the Divisional Round this weekend by beating the Eagles last Sunday afternoon. Now, they have a date with the Los Angeles Rams, who may have had the most dominant playoff performance of the Wild Card round.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Shoots Down 1 Possibility For His Future

Saturday night’s divisional round loss could very well have been the Aaron Rodgers final game as a Green Bay Packer. With a number of players headed for free agency, the future of the Packers remains very much up in the air. But according to the three-time MVP, he’s not...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Roger Goodell
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Dwayne Haskins

With Ben Roethlisberger retiring, there are a lot of eyes on the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ remaining QB room – specifically on Dwayne Haskins. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Haskins is going to be getting another shot in 2022. On Sunday he reported that the Steelers plan to place a restricted free agent tender on him.
NFL
StyleCaster

Tom Brady Just Revealed If He’s Retiring After Not Making it to the Super Bowl This Year

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s loss at the 2022 NFL Playoffs, football fans around the country are asking the same question of the team’s veteran quarterback: is Tom Brady retiring? Brady’s second season with the Bucs came to an abrupt end on January 23, 2022, after the team’s 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The star quarterback was on the verge of victory during the Sunday divisional playoff game, rallying his team from a 27-3 deficit to tie the game in the final minute. But with moments to spare, the Rams ultimately defeated the Bucs with a 30-yard field goal...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Matthew Stafford has great quote about Bucs’ defensive mistake

The Los Angeles Rams used a huge play late to stun the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and quarterback Matthew Stafford was well aware of how it happened. Stafford found wide receiver Cooper Kupp for a 44-yard gain that set the Rams up in field goal range just before time expired in the fourth quarter. The play came against what was supposed to be an all-out blitz, which left Kupp alone with safety Antoine Winfield Jr. In a one-on-one matchup, Kupp was always going to win. You can see the play in question here.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Sunday#College Football#American Football#Newsnation#New Yorkers
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Tom Brady’s Future

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians doesn’t want quarterback Tom Brady to feel rushed in making a decision for next season. There have been numerous rumors the last few days on how Brady may call it a career after this season, but there’s been no formal announcement. Arians confirmed...
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Found Dead In Prison

A former National Football League player who spent time with the Dallas Cowboys was reportedly found dead in prison earlier this month. Junior Siavii, 43, was reportedly found dead at the federal prison in Leavenworth. The former Dallas Cowboys player was reportedly found unresponsive inside of his cell. He was...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Ok Magazine

Aaron Rodgers Considering Pulling A 'Tom Brady' After Green Bay Packers Loss: 'He Is Looking To Give It A Go With Another Team,' Source Spills

All eyes have been on Aaron Rodgers after the Green Bay Packers lost their playoffs game 10-13 over the weekend. The team lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 22. The 38-year-old admitted after the game that he was feeling "numb," telling reporters: "I didn’t think it was gonna end like this," per Fox News.
NFL
WWLP

WWLP

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy