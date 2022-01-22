ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Big tech: Next target of D.C. lawmakers

By Raquel Martin
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j9UnZ_0dsXY4iO00

WASHINGTON, (NEXSTAR) — Right now, Democrats and Republicans are ramping up efforts to regulate tech giants they say are operating like monopolies but the push faces an uphill battle.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., says big tech is an issue that will affect every American. He says the Senate is advancing legislation to prevent big tech companies like Google, Amazon or Apple from promoting their content over smaller competitors.

“Consumers should have a choice,” said Durbin.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is one of five Republicans on the committee who voted to push the bill forward. He says that big tech companies are preventing healthy competition.

“Congress should have acted years ago,” he said.

Hawley says he’d like to see even more aggressive legislation.

“I think these monopoly-size companies ought to be broken up,” said Hawley.

The bipartisan bill is just one of several proposals designed to clamp down on big tech’s power.

Carl Szabo, vice president of NetChoice, which represents some companies like Google and Amazon, calls the effort a distraction cooked up by Democrats.

“To shift the focus of Americans away from the troubles in the economy to pinning all the blame on business,” Szabo said.

Czabo says the federal government already has the power “to go after any business that has market power, abuses that market power and leads to consumer harm.”

So far, the Biden administration has not endorsed any specific bills but it is taking steps of its own.

This week, the Federal Trade Commission announced plans for new guidelines to stop large companies, especially in the tech industry, from merging into potential monopolies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

Adam Laxalt runs as '51st Senate seat' to block Biden

Adam Laxalt isn’t overpromising. The Nevada Republican, his party’s leading candidate for Senate in the Silver State, offered a modest menu of agenda items he plans to pursue should the GOP win a majority of seats in the chamber in the midterm elections. Topping the list? Using control of the floor, and key Senate committees, to conduct aggressive oversight of President Joe Biden and his administration. Laxalt also would encourage the Republican majority he hopes to usher in to look deeper into the Russia investigation that consumed Washington during most of former President Donald Trump’s term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Climate change: Biden's next big political gamble?

After a string of setbacks on getting his priorities through the deeply divided US Congress, President Joe Biden may set his sights on climate change in a bid to save the planet -- and his imperiled legacy. Last week, the president announced that efforts were underway to revive the environmental component of his $1.8 trillion social spending plan, after it was all but killed in the Senate. The Build Back Better package was to include $555 billion for renewable energy and clean transport incentives in the country's largest ever climate investment, to meet Biden's goal of cutting 2005 greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. "I've been talking to a number of my colleagues on the Hill. I think it's clear that we would be able to get support for the $500-plus billion for energy and the environmental issues," Biden told reporters last week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rejects House Republicans' challenge to pandemic-era voting rules

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Republican lawmakers to pandemic-related proxy voting rules set by Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Democratic-led House of Representatives that were tailored to limit exposure to COVID-19. The voting rules, implemented in May 2020, allow members of the 435-seat House to serve as proxies for colleagues in quarantine or otherwise unable to cast floor votes in the chamber. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers had asked the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that allowed the remote voting rules to remain in effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Amazon and Meta spent record amount on lobbying Congress in 2021

Facebook’s newly rebranded parent company Meta, as well as delivery giant Amazon, both spent record sums on federal lobbying in the year 2021, as they seemingly attempted to push back against legislation which seeks to limit their respective market power.Research collated by OpenSecrets shows that the two mega-companies are top spenders when it comes to the tech industry, as they substantially outspent the likes of Google in the same 12 month period. As The Hill first reported, in filings submitted to Congress last Thursday, it was revealed that Amazon and its subsidiaries spent roughly $20.3m to lobby Congress and...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Tech Companies#Economy#Nexstar#Democrats#Republicans#Senate#Apple#Netchoice#Americans
Georgia Recorder

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
The Independent

Clinton-era Cabinet member deletes post calling for ‘back of the hand’ against Sinema

A former secretary of the US Labor Department who served in Bill Clinton’s administration has apologised after tweeted and deleting a call for senators to give Kyrsten Sinema the “back of the hand” after she voted to preserve the filibuster.Robert Reich tweeted on Thursday that Democrats in the Senate “should have given her the backs of their hands” after remarking that GOP senators had lined up to congratulates Ms Sinema and offer handshakes after she and Sen Joe Manchin joined with Republicans to stop changes to the filibuster that would allow Democrats to pass voter rights legislation.Mr Reich later...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kfgo.com

Google U.S. lobbying jumps 27% as lawmakers aim to rein in Big Tech

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s Google reported 27% higher U.S. lobbying expenditures for 2021 compared to 2020, spending $9.6 million for the year, according to the Senate lobbying disclosure database. That’s far below the more than $20 million it spent in 2018 but more than the $7.53 million...
BUSINESS
techxplore.com

US lawmakers advance Big Tech competition bill

A US Senate panel endorsed legislation Thursday that would block tech giants from prioritizing their products over those of smaller rivals, a potentially major reform that will face a tough fight in Congress. Partisan deadlock has doomed a series of previous bills aimed at cracking down on problems ranging from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WWLP

WWLP

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy