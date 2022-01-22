The national spotlight shines on the Helen Woodward Animal Shelter

Hey, it’s not always about cats and dogs. Here’s the scoop on a pair of bunny brothers available for adoption at the Everett Animal Shelter. These handsome fellas are calm, sweet and serious snackers. These two brothers are good buddies and must be adopted as a bonded pair, and each have their own sweet personality to bring your family double the joy. Birch is the more confident one, leads the pack, loves to explore and meet new people, and will happily hop over to see what you are snacking on. Bramble is a little more reserved, but won’t say no to a lettuce snack. They are both quickly learning litter box manners, enjoy space to free-roam and are getting comfortable around people of all sizes.

EVERETT, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO