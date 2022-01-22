ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The national spotlight shines on the Helen Woodward Animal Shelter

News 8 KFMB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local animal shelter is hitting national...

www.cbs8.com

myeverettnews.com

Bunny Brothers Waiting To Be Adopted At Everett Animal Shelter

Hey, it’s not always about cats and dogs. Here’s the scoop on a pair of bunny brothers available for adoption at the Everett Animal Shelter. These handsome fellas are calm, sweet and serious snackers. These two brothers are good buddies and must be adopted as a bonded pair, and each have their own sweet personality to bring your family double the joy. Birch is the more confident one, leads the pack, loves to explore and meet new people, and will happily hop over to see what you are snacking on. Bramble is a little more reserved, but won’t say no to a lettuce snack. They are both quickly learning litter box manners, enjoy space to free-roam and are getting comfortable around people of all sizes.
EVERETT, WA
kusi.com

Helen Woodward Animal Center is offering critter camps like Be-A-Vet

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Mark Mathis talked with Jessica Gercke, PR and Communications Director, Helen Woodward Animal Center, about their Critter Camps. The Helen Woodward Animal Center continue to safely provide Humane Education camps for children adhering to all CDC guidelines. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
indiana105.com

New Jersey Animal Shelter Honors Betty White

The late Betty White is being honored by a New Jersey animal shelter next week on what would have been her 100th birthday. St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in Madison, New Jersey, is celebrating the “Golden Girls” actress and her love for animals with the Betty White Challenge. It encourages animal lovers across the country to donate to their local shelters and rescue groups on January 17th, White’s birthday. She died on New Year’s Eve at 99, just a few weeks shy of turning one-hundred-years-old. St. Hubert’s is currently holding a pet adoption event geared toward helping seniors find “furrever” homes.
MADISON, NJ
KIVI-TV

Local animal shelters rely on donations to stay open

JEROME, Idaho — Cleaning the kennels, feeding the dogs, providing medication and managing office work are some of the tasks Jerome Animal Shelter Technician Brittney Sterling completes each day. “A lot of people think that working in the animal shelter means a whole lot of playing with animals, having...
JEROME, ID
oakpark.com

Animal Care League expands shelter premises

Construction is underway on Garfield Street, where crews are building a new welcome center and front-facing adoption center for the Animal Care League (ACL) at 1003 and 1009 Garfield St. Crews broke ground last month, but the transformation of the two buildings is starting to materialize. “The outline for the...
OAK PARK, IL
WHIZ

Peter, The Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week is Peter. Peter has been with the animal shelter for almost a year now and is ready to be with his new family. He is two years old and has a lot of energy. “He will be monitored in the...
ZANESVILLE, OH
The Post and Courier

ANIMAL CONNECTION: Volunteer Spotlight: Linda and Collin Smith

For January 2022, the SPCA Albrecht Center recognizes volunteers Linda and Collin Smith. This mother and son team started volunteering in July 2021 and immediately began supporting the shelter animals through socialization. When asked what makes volunteering with the SPCA enjoyable Linda says, “We love getting to know the animals and knowing we were part of their journey in finding their forever home.”
PETS
WSAZ

Loose goats captured by animal shelter

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A small herd of goats are back home safe Sunday afternoon after a big adventure. The Boyd County Animal Shelter says it took them nearly an hour and a half to round the goats safely in one spot on the 5200 block of 13th Street in Ashland.
ASHLAND, KY
iBerkshires.com

Fans Supporting Animal Shelters & Organizations for Betty White

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Shelters and rescue organizations across the country are being supported on Monday through the Betty White Challenge. Monday would have been beloved television star Betty White's 100th birthday. The "Golden Girl" actor died at age 99 on Dec. 31, 2021, and fans within days had come up with a way to honor her memory by helping animals.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Franklin County Times

HOPE in FC works toward establishing animal shelter

Interested members of the community are doing what they can to help save the stray dogs and cats of Franklin County. That shared desire is what has led to the formation of HOPE in Franklin County – with HOPE standing for Helping Our Pets Everyday. The group consists entirely...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
thesungazette.com

Animal shelter begs the public for help

VISALIA – The Visalia animal shelter is at capacity, meaning animals, mostly dogs, may need to be put down to make room for others. Animal services supervisor Ivy Ruiz is doing everything in her power to prevent that from happening but needs the public’s help to find homes for a growing number of dogs, especially large dogs.
sanmarcostx.gov

San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

Dog of the Week: Gobber (48475465) Gobber is super cuddly, very energetic, is as smart as a whip, and loves food! This 3-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback/Shepherd mix needs an adopter with a lot of patience and the time to properly train him. Since he has such high energy, going on daily walks or playing fetch will get him ready to relax at the end of the day. This goofy guy gets very excited when he plays and can get mouthy, but with time, he can learn the dos and don’ts of playtime. Gobber spent a couple of months in foster and got better about walking on leash, and he learned how to sit and shake! Come meet Gobber and see his potential for yourself!
SAN MARCOS, TX
Islands Sounder

Parcel of puppies ready to be adopted at Orcas Animal Shelter

It was puppy fever last Friday night at the Orcas Animal Protection Society. Five black and brindle puppies with white chests and toes were flown by private jet to the Orcas Airport on Jan. 21. Whisked back to the shelter, they were quickly weighed, inspected and sent off to their foster homes, where they will stay until forever families are secured. The puppies’ lineage is Catahoula Leopard Dog and McNab Collie and they are estimated to grow to 35-40 pounds.
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA

