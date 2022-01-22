ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warning, watch & advisory: What’s the difference?

By Hannah Woosley-Collins
KX News
 3 days ago

During inclement weather, it’s vital to know key weather terms. Some major terms you hear often are warning, watch and advisory, but what exactly do they mean?

A warning is issued when hazardous weather is imminent or likely, according to the National Weather Service. A warning means weather conditions pose a threat to life or property, and people in the path of the storm need to take protective action.

A watch is issued when the risk of hazardous weather has significantly increased, but its occurrence, location or timing isn’t certain. A watch is intended to provide enough time for people to set a plan, essentially meaning hazardous weather is possible so be prepared.

An advisory is issued when hazardous weather is occurring, imminent or likely. It’s used to less serious conditions than a warning but will cause significant inconvenience and if caution isn’t taken, could lead to threatened life or property.

A wind advisory was issued Friday for the following counties: Adams, Benson, Billings, Bottineau, Bowman, Burke, Burleigh, Divide, Dunn, Emmons, Golden Valley, Grant, Hettinger, Kidder, Logan, McHenry, McIntosh, McKenzie, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Mountrail, Oliver, Pierce, Renville, Rolette, Sheridan, Sioux, Slope, Stark, Ward, Wells and Williams.

Winds are between 20-30 MPH with gusts up to 50 until 10 p.m., which could blow around snow and unsecured objects, causing hazardous driving conditions like we saw last week.

