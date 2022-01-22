Business Beat: Bismarck Barnes & Noble moving locations

A long-time favorite is moving but not too far.

Barnes & Noble in Bismarck is moving across the street into the Kirkwood Mall — for the time being. The owner of its present building decided to not renew the store’s lease.

In March, a temporary Barnes & Noble store will go up in the mall across from Scheels.

Barnes & Noble will be in that location while a new Barnes & Noble store is under construction.

No word yet on where the location of it will be.

