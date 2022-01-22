Business Beat: Bismarck Barnes & Noble moving locations
A long-time favorite is moving but not too far.
Barnes & Noble in Bismarck is moving across the street into the Kirkwood Mall — for the time being. The owner of its present building decided to not renew the store’s lease.
In March, a temporary Barnes & Noble store will go up in the mall across from Scheels.
Barnes & Noble will be in that location while a new Barnes & Noble store is under construction.
No word yet on where the location of it will be.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.
Comments / 1