ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Police: 1 officer killed, 1 seriously hurt in NYC shooting

By MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rkOJF_0dsXWogL00

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York Police Department officer was killed and another gravely injured Friday night after responding to a domestic disturbance call, according to a law enforcement official.

A suspect was also killed in the shooting in Harlem, said the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

The official said a call had come in shortly after 5 p.m. of a mother needing help with her son. Three officers responded to the ground floor apartment on 135th Street.

They spoke to the mother in a front room, and then two officers went to a back room where the son was, and shots rang out, the official said.

The officer who died was 22 and had been on the job since November 2020 and the injured officer, 27, has been on the job for four years, the official said.

Police dispatch audio captured some of the chaotic scene, including an officer screaming for assistance and another officer informing the dispatcher that two officers had been shot.

( Story continues below video .)

One officer asks for “three buses” or ambulances to the scene, a six-story apartment building, and police to block off traffic on the route to nearby Harlem Hospital. The building is on a block between two iconic Harlem avenues: Malcolm X Boulevard and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

Mayor Eric Adams, himself a former police officer, was at the hospital where the officers were taken after the shooting, the third time in four days that officers have faced gunfire on the job. Inside the hospital entrance, a line of officers stood shoulder to shoulder at the top of some stairs.

An officer was wounded in the leg Tuesday night in the Bronx during a struggle with a teenager who also shot himself. On Thursday, a narcotics detective was shot in the leg on Staten Island.

The last NYPD officer fatally shot in the line of duty, Brian Mulkeen, was hit by friendly fire while struggling with an armed man after chasing and shooting at him in the Bronx in September 2019.

Mulkeen’s death came about seven months after Det. Brian Simonsen was killed by friendly fire while he and other officers were confronting a robbery suspect at a cell phone store in Queens.

In 2017, Officer Miosotis Familia was ambushed by a gunman as she wrote in a notebook in a mobile command post. In 2016, Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo was killed in a gunfight with a man who’d broken into his estranged wife’s home.

In 2015, Officer Randolph Holder was shot and killed by a man riding a stolen bicycle in Manhattan and Officer Brian Moore died after he was shot by a man in Queens.

The year before, Officers Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos were fatally shot by a man who ambushed them as they sat in their patrol car in Brooklyn.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nypd#Police#Ap#Harlem Hospital
WPRI 12 News

Police: Braintree mall evacuated after shooting injures a man

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WPRI) — A man was injured in a shooting at South Shore Plaza in Braintree on Saturday afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police. Police said the victim was transported to a Boston hospital and the mall was evacuated following the incident. The scene has since been secured and the mall remains closed. Massachusetts […]
BRAINTREE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPRI 12 News

One person injured in North Providence house fire

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was sent to the hospital with smoke inhalation following a house fire on Swan Street in North Providence on Sunday evening. Fire Chief John Silva said crews responded around 4:15 p.m. to a report of a bedroom fire. Upon arrival, flames and heavy black smoke were coming out […]
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy