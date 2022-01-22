ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutor: Michael Ninomiya Confessed To Trying To Kill His Son, Then Tried To Cover It Up

DENVER (CBS4)- On Jan. 12 Denver police and firefighters were called to a child in Cherry Creek near the Highline Canal Trail. When they got there, they found the child’s father Michael Ninomiya at the scene with a cut on his face.

Authorities were able to get the juvenile out and rushed both father and child to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The child is in critical condition, Michael Ninomiya was treated for minor injuries.

According to the arrest affidavit; that day Ninomiya took his son on an adventure hike when the tragedy unfolded. Police learned, however, this was no accident.

“The defendant has given a full confession to intentionally trying to kill the victim in this case,” said the State’s prosecutor in court.

Michael Ninomiya’s public defender indicated that his actions may have been a result of mental illness.

“He was diagnosed with schizophrenia and a number of other mental health disorders in his 20s. He, unfortunately, did not accept the diagnosis, as I think happens a lot, and did not accept medical treatment,” she said in court.

She also said he is now being treated for his mental illness and now in a healthy state of mind, is incredibly remorseful.

“He feels immense guilt, he feels awful,” she said.

The prosecutor countered though that on the day of the incident Ninomiya planned to kill his son and tried to cover it up making him a danger to the public and the rest of his family should he be off of his medication once again.

“While he indicates that this was driven by mental health issues, he also took steps to make it appear initially that this was an accident. These steps included trying to injure himself as well,” she said.

Ninomiya was given a $1 million cash or property surety bond which can be $100,000 to a bondsman. He is also under in-home detention and a medication compliance order.

The juvenile victim is still in the hospital in critical condition and the prosecutor says he is not expected to survive.

