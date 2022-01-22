ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

VIDEO: West Metro Fire Rescue Crews Say Marshall Fire Was 'Most Challenging Fire… Had Ever Seen'

By Jennifer McRae
 3 days ago

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – More video shows what crews were up against as they pulled up to help fight the Marshall Fire in Boulder County. New video from West Metro Fire shows homes consumed by flames as crews drove into Louisville neighborhoods last month.

(credit: West Metro Fire)

“We were met with the most challenging fire environment any of us had ever seen,” said West Metro Fire Wildland Coordinator Brendon Finnegan.

(credit: West Metro Fire)

Nearly 1,100 homes and businesses were lost in the fire. One man died and a 91-year-old grandmother remains missing.

(credit: West Metro Fire)

