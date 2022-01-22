ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHP Makes ‘Largest Fentanyl Bust’ In San Joaquin Valley History

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

MERCED (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol said the largest fentanyl bust in San Joaquin Valley history was made this week in the Merced area.

Officers in the area pulled over a vehicle for speeding. The CHP said several factors were observed that led the officers to believe the driver and passenger were engaged in criminal activity. A K9 officer alerted his handler to the odor of drugs in the exterior of the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle uncovered around 75 pounds of counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to contain fentanyl. Investigators say the estimated street value of the pills is approximately $3 million, larger than any fentanyl seizure in the valley ever before.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were both arrested and face charges related to the bust.

The CHP says fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Authorities say one kilogram of fentanyl can kill up to half a million people.

CBS Sacramento

Major Injury DUI Crash In Sonora, Man Arrested For Vehicular Manslaughter

SONORA (CBS13) — Theodore Young was arrested for the murder of Rebekah Gall, who died from injuries she sustained in a driving under the influence crash on State Route 108 near Chicken Ranch Road on January 18, 2022, according to the Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office. Young was arrested and bailed on accusations of DUI in connection with the incident on Tuesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol apprehended him after obtaining a warrant for his arrest. The CHP was able to arrest Young without having to wait for formal charges to be filed by the District Attorney’s Office on Monday by obtaining a Ramey warrant. The District Attorney’s Office backed CHP’s request for a Ramey arrest warrant in order to apprehend Young for murder. On Monday, January 24, 2022, a complaint will be filed by the District Attorney’s Office charging Young with murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence causing brain injury, and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher causing brain injury with a prior driving under the influence conviction.
SONORA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Motorcycle Rider Crashes, Dies Just Off I-80 In Vallejo

VALLEJO (CBS13) – A motorcycle rider was killed after crashing in South Vallejo over the weekend. On Saturday around 8:35 p.m., the rider was on the Magazine Street exit of eastbound I-80 and traveling at a high rate of speed when they were reportedly unable to negotiate the roadway, the CHP says. The motorcycle, a Harley-Davidson, flipped and ejected the rider, who then hit some signposts between the off-ramp and on-ramp and suffered major injuries. The rider was treated by medical personnel at the scene but was declared deceased. It is unknown if distracted driving, drugs, and/or alcohol were factors in the crash, the CHP says. Any person with information pertinent to this investigation is asked to contact CHP Officer P. Ramos via the Patrol’s non-emergency line at 1-800-TELL-CHP (1-800-835-5247) or the CHP Solano Area Office at (707) 639-5600.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS Sacramento

DUI Suspect Accused Of Killing Elk Grove Officer To Be Arraigned On Tuesday

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The man accused of killing an Elk Grove police officer in a crash is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday. Jermaine Walton is set to be arraigned on DUI and murder charges. Investigators say the 31-year-old was driving the wrong way on Highway 99 last Friday morning when he crashed head-on into Elk Grove Police Officer Ty Lenehan. Court documents show Walton has a history of drunk driving offenses. He is set to be arraigned Tuesday at 3 p.m. Walton’s arrangement comes on the same day that Elk Grove police are asking people to line freeways across the region to pay their respects to Officer Lenehan. A procession for the fallen officer will begin around 10:45 a.m. on Laguna Boulevard and make its way past the police department on Laguna Springs Drive before heading down Elk Grove Boulevard, Elk Grove-Florin Road, and Bond Road. The procession will then make its way onto northbound Highway 99 from Bond Road. It will then get onto eastbound Highway 50 and exit near Bass Lake Road towards the funeral home in Rescue. People are encouraged to pay their respects by lining overpasses along the procession route.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire Burns At Modesto Home Overnight

MODESTO (CBS13) – Firefighters responded to a fire in Modesto overnight. Just after midnight, firefighting crews responded to a fire at a two-story home in the 3500 block of Beresford Dr. in Modesto. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from an attached garage. They went offensive mode to contain the fire to just the garage. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tulare County Man Sentenced To Over 16 Years In Prison For Methamphetamine Trafficking

FRESNO (CBS13) — U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced today that Alejandro Cabrera-Gallegos, 40, of Porterville, was sentenced to 16 years and eight months in prison for methamphetamine distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Cabrera allegedly delivered 1 pound of methamphetamine to an individual in Tulare County on May 2, 2019, according to court filings. Cabrera was arrested in Tulare County on May 14, 2019, for attempting to distribute 5 pounds of methamphetamine. On May 14, 2019, a search warrant was conducted at Cabrera’s home in Porterville, yielding an additional 1 pound of methamphetamine. The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Porterville Police Department worked together to investigate this case. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Katherine Schuh.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Photographer Finds Body In South Lake Tahoe Meadow

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Authorities say no foul play is suspected after a body was found in the snow in South Lake Tahoe over the weekend. South Lake Tahoe police say, a photographer went out on Saturday morning to take pictures when they noticed what looked like a body in a snowy meadow along Trout Creek behind the US Bank branch. The body appears to have been covered by the recent snowstorms, but it’s unclear how long the person was out there. Police say no foul play is suspected, but exactly how the person died has not yet been determined. An autopsy is pending. The person has yet to be identified.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Procession, Public Viewings Scheduled For Fallen Elk Grove Police Officer Ty Lenehan

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A procession and public viewing for fallen Elk Grove Police Officer Tyler Lenehan have been scheduled for this week. The Elk Grove Police Department said a procession through the city will begin at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday. It will begin westbound on Laguna Boulevard from Highway 99 to southbound Laguna Springs Drive, then past the Elk Grove Police Department toward Elk Grove Boulevard. Next, the procession will continue eastbound on Elk Grove Boulevard to Elk Grove Florin Road before turning northbound to Bond Road, where it will continue westbound to northbound Highway 99 toward eastbound Highway 50. The procession...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Arrested For Weapons And Drugs In Amador County

AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — Friday Night, a man was arrested for weapons and drug possession, said the Amador County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy was patrolling the area of Pioneer Creek Road in Pioneer when he spotted a car with an expired registration. After pulling the man over, the deputy found a loaded handgun which was later determined to be stolen. Additionally, methamphetamine and hypodermic needles were found in the truck. The driver has been identified as 49-year-old John Westfall III of West Point and was arrested and booked for various firearm and drug-related violations.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
