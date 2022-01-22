ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, PA

Are there monkeys on the loose in Danville, Pennsylvania?

By Anjalie Tandon
The US Sun
3 days ago
 3 days ago

On January 21, 2022 a truck carrying around 100 monkeys crashed in Danville, Pennsylvania.

The truck made a vehicle-on-vehicle collision with another truck in Montour County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YNekT_0dsXWN2q00
A truck carried about 100 monkeys crashed into a dump truck in Danville, Pennsylvania on January 21

Are there monkeys on the loose in Danville, Pennsylvania?

It was reported that at the time of the crash at least three of the monkeys escaped the vehicle.

The truck was transporting the monkeys to a lab according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick.

Residents who have seen any of the missing monkeys are being encouraged by local authorities to call state police.

At this time it is not known if any people or animals were hurt in the crash.

How have local residents responded?

Locals to the area of the crash responded with shock to the news of monkeys loose in Danville.

One Twitter user seemed amused, "Monkeys can go anywhere. Omg lol monkeys are on the loose."

Another user expressed shock and concern, "why is there a truck carrying monkeys??? And those poor ones that got loose will never survive this cold. D*mn"

Popular Twitter account Barstool sports updated their followers, "A Truck Carrying Roughly ONE HUNDRED Monkeys Was Involved In A Crash In Pennsylvania; Four Monkeys Remain On The Loose."

A user responded to this saying, "For him to tell me that @barstoolsports on Twitter was reporting that on I-80 A tractor trailer transporting 100 monkeys had been crashed into and four monkeys were on the loose causing over an hour delay #wtf my big question is what the f*ck are we transporting 100 monkeys for?"

It was revealed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick that the monkeys were on the way to a lab and at least three of the monkeys escaped upon crash.

More to follow...

For the latest news on this story keep checking back at Sun Online.

Times News

Crates of monkey scatter on highway after Danville crash

Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the junction with Interstate 80 near Danville, Friday, after a pickup pulling a trailer carrying the monkeys was hit by a dump truck. They were transporting 100 monkeys and several were on the loose at the time of the photo.
DANVILLE, PA
Daily Item

UPDATE Game Commission, CDC responding to crash involving monkeys near Danville

DANVILLE — State police say three small monkeys were missing following a crash between a truck hauling a trailer and a dump truck this afternoon in Montour County. According to Trooper Andrea Pelachick, a truck carrying 100 monkeys was involved in the crash on State Route 54 near the Danville exit of Interstate 80 just after 4 p.m.
DANVILLE, PA
uticaphoenix.net

Monkey on the loose: Locals told not to approach lab

DANVILLE, Pa. – Residents of a Pennsylvania county were warned Saturday not to approach a monkey that was missing after a crash involving a pickup that was towing a trailer taking about 100 of the animals to a lab. State troopers urged people not to look for or capture...
DANVILLE, PA
News 8 KFMB

CDC: Three monkeys caught and euthanized after crash near Danville

DANVILLE, Pa. — Three monkeys that had been lost along the interstate in Montour County are all accounted for, all of them now dead. A public health risk assessment was conducted by several organizations including the CDC. They confirm the escaped monkeys were humanely euthanized. The monkeys escaped after...
DANVILLE, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Route 54 Open, Four Monkeys Loose Following Crash

DANVILLE – It was a tractor-trailer carrying 100 monkeys and a dump truck involved in a crash Friday afternoon along Route 54 in Valley Township, Montour County. A state police spokeswoman says four small monkeys are missing following the crash, but three of the four are located and troopers are trying to safely capture them.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
NBC News

A Pennsylvania woman rescued a ‘scared’ animal. No one knows what it is

A woman in Pennsylvania has experts flummoxed by the animal she discovered outside of her home. Christina Eyth rescued the animal earlier this week near her home in Fairfield Township after finding paw prints outside of her door. Eyth followed the tracks, assuming they had belonged to her neighbor's dog after they had gotten loose. The tracks ended up leading her to directly an unidentified animal, which Eyth said was exhibiting "scared behavior."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
