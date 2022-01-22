More than 150 artists to head to downtown Fort Myers for ArtFest

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Fort Myers is getting ready to make a big splash of color with art in the Downtown River District.

In three weeks, more than 150 artists will be heading to downtown Fort Myers for ArtFest.

On February 5 and 6 this free event will bring artists who were picked by a panel of professional artists to showcase their artwork in the fair. It’s a great way to stroll outside by the water and check out the pieces.

This year the artist behind the creation of this year’s 2022 Special Olympics cauldron is bringing his art and story to Artfest Fort Myers.

65-year-old Donald Gialanella is a Florida artist and has Parkinson’s Disease, but that doesn’t stop him from creating and giving back to the community.