ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

SC DOT prepares for winter weather

By Shawn Cabbagestalk
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbvdh_0dsXVUwU00

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Ahead of tonight’s weather event, the South Carolina Department of Transportation worked to make sure roads and bridges are safe across the state.

“We’re just ready,” Brittany Harriot with SCDOT told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

As people traveled the highways in Aiken County, DOT crews were hard at work. “Late last night, early this morning, they were putting out salt and salt brine to help break up that ice so it wouldn’t affect roads,” she said.

That mixture was added to bridges and roads including I-20 and I-520. It took a lot of manpower to get the plans in place — including contractors, wreckers, and the national guard — to be able to treat and clear roads as the storm move through. Some are working 24-hour shifts.

“We over prepare by making sure that we have units stationed around the state. We’ve actually contracted help, so we have plenty of trucks equipment supplies,” Harriot shared.

Transportation leaders say you should avoid unnecessary trips on the road until this weather event is over. “If you are, you know, having to drive to work or anything like that, just reduce your speed and try carefully and safely, and just be aware of our crews working, um, during the event.”

Meanwhile, more than 2,000 SCDOT employees were working this winter event.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Chemical leak near mile marker 181 on I-20 EB

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies are headed to the scene of a tanker truck leak at the rest area near mile marker 181 on I-20 EB. The chemical leaking from the tanker truck is Ferrous Chloride. The tanker truck is pulled off to a back spot off the interstate and not […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Columbia County prepares roads for potential ice, snow

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF)– Columbia County’s Emergency Management Agency is preparing for potential wintery weather.. “Columbia County really maintains a perpetual state of readiness. We’re always ready for this type of stuff,” director of Columbia County Emergency Managment Agency, Shawn Granato said. That readiness plan includes preparing roads and bridges for ice. “Our roads and […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Warming shelters open in Augusta as winter weather arrives

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Augusta is opening warming shelters for the weekend as winter weather arrives in the area. Shelters will be at the following locations: Augusta Rescue Mission, 526 Walker St, Augusta, GA 30901 – Space available for men The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 1384 Greene St, Augusta, GA 30901 – Space available for […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Traffic
Aiken County, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
WJBF

Multiple injuries after accident in Edgefield County, South Carolina

(EDGEFIELD COUNTY, South Carolina) – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is reporting an accident in Edgefield County causing multiple injuries. According to authorities, the accident happened Monday around 3 P.M. near the intersection of Highway 191 and Hardy Place Road. Officials say there were multiple injuries in the accident, but, according to initial […]
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Free at-home COVID-19 testing kits available this week for SC residents

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — South Carolina’s health department will provide residents with at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen testing kits starting Monday. DHEC has ordered more than two million tests and has received about 140,000 of them. They plan to let the public know when more are available. One test kit, containing two tests, will be provided […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJBF

Several school districts plan early release schedule for Friday ahead of probable winter weather

(RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga.) – The National Weather Service has updated projections for inclement weather impacting Richmond County. Richmond County Schools will implement their Early Release Schedule beginning at 11:30 A.M. tomorrow, Friday, January 21, 2022. The school dismissal schedule is as follows: Regular Dismissal Time Early Release Time 2:30pm schools 11:30am 3:15pm schools 12:15pm 3:25pm […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Sc Dot#Newschannel 6#The National Guard
WJBF

Overturned 18-wheeler blocks one lane of Washington Road at North Belair

UPDATE, 03:28 p.m., 01-24-2022 (WJBF) – All lanes of Washington Rd. are now back open. Columbia County confirms that their HazMat component of the county’s Fire Rescue Department was on-scene to investigate any hazardous waste water spillage, but a county spokesperson says the team has since cleared the scene. According to Columbia County, the tanker […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

CSRA seeing increase in fentanyl addictions, overdose deaths

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The CSRA is seeing an increasing number of people overdosing from drugs, many of them dying. Local health leaders say these narcotics are made more dangerous with Fentanyl. “You got three choices. You got recovery. You got jail. And you got death. Pick one,” said Richard Harmon, Executive Director of Day […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Doctor provides tips on preventing Glaucoma

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — January is Glaucoma Awareness Month. More than 3 million people in the United States have glaucoma. The National Eye Institute projects this number will reach 4.2 million by 2030, a 58 percent increase. It is the leading cause of blindness in African Americans and people from the Caribbean, but there is […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Louisville homeowners receive new roofs from city program

LOUISVILLE, G.A. (WJBF) – Some people living in Louisville are getting new roofs installed. It’s thanks to a new city rehabilitation program. “A homeowner would’ve been looking at around 10 thousand dollars to get that done, : said Dwonn Geisbrecht, the owner of Heritage Roofing and Gutters. But with money from the American Rescue Plan […]
LOUISVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WJBF

ACPSD school board to vote on proposed modified calendar

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- On January 26th, the Aiken County School Board will vote on changes to the school calendar. This vote comes after more than 4,000 parents filled out a survey expressing what they want to see happen. After months of research, parent surveys and town hall meetings, Superintendent King Laurence will present his recommendation […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Cold Case Project | Barbara S. Jefferson

BLYTHE, Ga. (WJBF) – This upcoming Valentine’s Day marks 40 years since someone entered Barbara S. Jefferson’s Richmond County home, stabbing and torturing her to death.  Despite decades passing with no arrest, her family refuses to give up hope that they will one day see justice.  “You don’t know if they’re coming back.  That was […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

“Our hospital beds are full, we’re short staffed,” increasing E.R. wait times during Omicron surge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– COVID-19 has put tremendous stress on hospitals since the beginning of the pandemic. Emergency room doctors say they’re dealing with a double edged sword– an influx of COVID patients and a depletion of hospital staff. “With regard to the emergency departments specifically, Omicron has been the worst we’ve seen thus far in […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Highest-rated specialty museums in Georgia, according to Tripadvisor

(AP) – The Ashmolean Museum, founded in 1683 at the University of Oxford, stands as the first public museum in the world. The gallery was started when its founder, Elias Ashmole, in 1677 donated his private collection to the university. Much of that original collection is still on display, including a crystal ball, several kidney […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

WJBF

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy