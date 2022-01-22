Brandon Valley mourns death of former football coach

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Longtime Brandon Valley head football coach Chad Garrow passed away on Friday, following a long battle with brain cancer.

Brandon Valley honored Garrow with a moment of silence before their basketball game on Friday.

Garrow and the Lynx won the 2020 Class 11AAA State Football Championship in November 2020. Less than a month later, he was diagnosed with two brain tumors.

The community of Brandon Valley rallied around Coach Garrow as he began the tough journey to fight his illness.

This past season, Garrow was unable to be the head coach of the Lynx football team, but he continued to help off the field when he could.

The Brandon Valley football team rallied around Garrow and decided they would play for him in 2021.

The Lynx went 8-1 in the regular season. They would win their first two playoff games and advance to the state championship, where they fell runner-up to Harrisburg.

Despite not coaching in 2021, Garrow is the winningest coach in Brandon Valley football history.

