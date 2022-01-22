Compliance, emerging technology will fuel financial tech funding in 2022

August Mack Environmental, Inc. (August Mack), a full-service environmental, health and safety (EH&S) consulting firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Compliance Technologies, Inc. (CTI), an EH&S consulting firm, of Cleveland, Ohio. The acquisition of CTI will help August Mack to further develop the Cleveland market and expand August Mack’s capabilities to support new clients while providing CTI’s current clients with the expertise, innovation, and commitment that August Mack clients have come to know. CTI has served the Cleveland area for over 30 years, providing high quality compliance, waste management, remediation, and site assessment services to both private and municipal clients in a variety of industries, such as insurance, industrial, banking and manufacturing. The merging of August Mack and CTI’s teams, experience, and expertise will ensure that all current and future customers will receive exceptional and innovative service for all their environmental needs. August Mack Environmental, Inc. is a full-service EH&S consulting firm specializing in regulatory compliance, environmental due diligence, system operation and maintenance, site investigation, and remediation services to the industrial, legal, financial and government sectors throughout North America. For more information on the company’s products and services, call 317.916.8000 or visit www.augustmack.com.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO