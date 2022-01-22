ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Whiteland Township, PA

Do You Know Him? Help Police Identify Motor Vehicle Theft Suspect

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department is investigating a fraudulent purchase of a 2018 gray Mercedes Benz CLA, valued at $32,000. Authorities state that the unknown subject used stolen personal information...

MyChesCo

Wanted Man Arrested by West Chester Police

WEST CHESTER, PA — The West Chester Police Department announced the arrest of a man with an active criminal warrant in connection to a theft. Authorities state that on January 17th, 2022, at approximately 11:45 AM, officers responded to a business in the 300 block of North Bradford Avenue for the report of retail theft. Through an investigation, the suspect was identified as 58-year-old John Sheeran from West Chester, Subsequently, a warrant was issued for Sheeran’s arrest.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Robbery Suspect Surrenders to Police in Bucks County

FEASTERVILLE, PA — The Lower Southampton Township Police Department arrested Jonathan Nelson on Friday, January 21, 2022, after he surrendered with his Attorney. Authorities state that Nelson is the prime suspect in connection to a bizarre robbery at the Sunoco station, located at 1500 Desire Avenue, involving a person camouflaged in white trash bags. In the early morning hours of December 17th, a suspect wrapped in vanilla-scented garbage bags, forced a clerk into the restroom demanding cigarettes and cash before fleeing.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Man Arrested in Connection to West Reading Burglary

WEST READING, PA — The West Reading Police Department announced the arrest of 36-year-old Andre Joyner in connection to an alleged burglary. Authorities state that on January 17, 2022, at approximately 11:09 PM, Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of Reading Avenue for a report of a domestic incident. During their investigation, the Officers determined that a male was attempting to leave that location. Identified as Andre Joyner, the suspect arrived at the victim’s residence after the two were involved in an earlier incident in a different municipality. Joyner broke door trim and woodwork within the trim that allowed a door to secure, in an attempt to get inside to the victim. As Joyner was attempting to get into the residence, the victim called the police and upon police arrival, Joyner was attempting to leave.
WEST READING, PA
MyChesCo

Chester County Man Pleads Guilty to Hacking into Area College Computer Networks

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Timothy Spillane, 39, of Chester Springs, PA, pleaded guilty this week before United States District Court Judge Joel Slomsky to accessing a protected computer network without authorization, arising from his intrusions into the digital networks of two suburban Philadelphia-area colleges.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
West Whiteland Township, PA
Crime & Safety
MyChesCo

WANTED: Police Seek Norwood Man Charged With Felony Retail Theft

POTTSTOWN, PA — North Coventry Township Police Department announced holding a felony arrest warrant for 37-tear-old Patrick Walsh from Norwood, Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that Walsh has been charged with 2 counts of felony retail theft from incidents that took place at the Lowes Home Improvement Store located...
NORWOOD, PA
MyChesCo

Ephrata Woman Charged for Possession of Loaded Handgun on School Property

LITITZ, PA — The Lititz Borough Police have filed a criminal complaint against 38-year-old Heather Nicole Barr of Ephrata for Possession of a Weapon on School Property. Authorities state that on Friday. January 21, 2021, at around 11:46 pm, an officer noticed an unoccupied vehicle parked in the parking lot of the Warwick High School. Upon investigating the vehicle, the officer observed a loaded handgun attached to the center console of the vehicle. Barr, who was the registered owner of the vehicle, then arrived in a separate vehicle. Barr was released from the scene and she will receive a summons to appear in court.
EPHRATA, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Arrest Man in Possession of Loaded Handgun, MDMA Pills

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on January 18 at approximately 11:44 a.m., police on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 400 block of West 7th Street. Police made contact with the operator, 26-year-old Michael Moore. Police learned that Moore had several active warrants for his arrest and took him into custody without incident. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and 6 MDMA pills.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Doylestown Man Arrested in Connection to Burglary Incident

PLUMSTEAD TWP, PA — Plumstead Township Police Department announced the arrest of 40-year-old Damien Smith of Doylestown, PA. Authorities state that on January 20th, 2022 at approximately 7:30 am, Officers from the Plumstead Township Police Department were dispatched to the area of 1000 Easton Road for a burglary at Back in Time Music. Upon arrival, Officers made entry to the building and located a male in the heater room on top of the hot water heater and tangled in the piping. There was damage to the room and equipment. The male was identified as Damien Smith and was arrested and taken into custody without incident.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Delaware Fugitive, Aston Man Arrested in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, PA — The West Chester Police Department announced the arrest of 44-year-old Adam Jastrzebski from Aston, PA. Authorities state that on 23 January 2022, at approximately 6:25 am, officers responded to the report of a suspicious subject inside a building. Officers made contact with Adam Jastrzebski. Upon investigation, Jastrzebski was found to have a criminal warrant for aggravated assault out of Delaware. Delaware State Police advised the warrant was valid and agreed to extradite Jastrzebski to Delaware. Consequently, Jastrzebski was transported to Chester County Prison to await extradition to the State of Delaware.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Pedestrian Struck, State Police Investigating Hit and Run

GREENWICH TWP, PA — Pennsylvania State Police Hamburg Barracks report they responded to Kutz Mill Road, Greenwich Township, Berks County on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at approximately 11:51 PM for a report of a hit and run involving a struck pedestrian. Authorities state that Trooper’s determined that a dark-colored...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Edgemoor Man Arrested on Gun Charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested an Edgemoor man on gun charges. On January 17 at approximately 4:39 p.m. police on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 1100 block of North West Street. Police made contact with the operator, 40-year-old Sean Perry of Edgemoor. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Police took Perry into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating Shooting Incident in Area of Sherman and Lombard Streets

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police report investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 8:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sherman and Lombard Streets. Authorities state that Police located a 25-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Police also located a 23-year-old male gunshot victim, who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

14-Year-Old Shot, Wilmington Police Investigating

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Thursday, January 20, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m. in the 200 block of West 30th Street. Authorities state that Officers located a 14-year-old male gunshot victim inside of a residence; the victim was transported to the hospital...
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Feds Step-Up Focused Effort to Deter Violent Crime in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — On Friday, United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced a series of updates on violent crime cases being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, as the Office continues to emphasize its All Hands On Deck initiative which brings together federal law enforcement and agency partners to tackle the serious violent crime problem in the City of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
