ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, CO

Florence city council calls former city manager actions ‘deceptive’ and ‘concealed’

By Chelsea Brentzel
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pcI3J_0dsXTngz00

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- After nearly five months of silence, the Florence City Council is finally addressing its termination and firing of city manager Mike Patterson.

"While it is easy to look through the lens of hindsight and say that the actions of the former city manager were obvious, in actuality, the former city manager’s acts were deceptive, concealed, and often occurred after normal business hours," the council said in a released statement.

Patterson was fired by the council last August without explanation. Patterson was arrested in November accused of stalking and unlawful sexual contact with his female staff at city hall.

"This is undoubtedly not an easy time for the City of Florence, its citizens, the city staff, and all who were affected by the former city manager. However, those of us who hold this city close to our hearts are working to make sure the city of Florence remains a wonderful place to live, work, visit, and enjoy," the city council said.

The city council said two department heads reported directly to the council to take a firm position against this sort of behavior and he was terminated by the council unanimously on August 31, 2021. Officials said Patterson was not given a severance because he was fired for cause.

The council says a lawsuit involving Patterson was settled in November 2019. Council members said $1,000 in city money was paid for a deductible in that case and the insurance provider paid a little over $54,000.

13 Investigates has learned the lawsuit accused Patterson of frequent sexual harassment.

Florence elected officials say Patterson was not fired then but rather independently investigates and issued corrective action based on the advice of an employment attorney. The council says it appears as though Patterson's actions continued in a "covert" and "hidden manner."

There are currently three pending legal claims tied to Patterson's firing.

Meanwhile, the city has narrowed its search to two finalists for the city manager job left vacant by Patterson's termination. Those finalists are interim city manager Sean Garrett and Kim D Zimmerman. The candidate will have their final interviews for the job on February 8.

The post Florence city council calls former city manager actions ‘deceptive’ and ‘concealed’ appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

2 separate ethics complaints filed against 2 newly sworn-in council members in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- During Monday's Pueblo City Council meeting, the council is set to discuss two separate ethics complaints filed against two new city members who have been on the job for just two weeks. The two freshman councilors facing the complaints are District 1's Regina Maestri and District 4's Vicente Martinez Ortega -- The post 2 separate ethics complaints filed against 2 newly sworn-in council members in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Stephannie Fortune sworn in Monday as newest member of Colorado Springs City Council but recall effort looms

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A monthlong, contentious and controversial process ended Monday as the Council officially filled the District 3 vacancy created by the resignation of longtime councilman Richard Skorman. Stephannie Fortune took the oath of office as the beginning of Monday's Council work session and promptly took her seat for the first time. The post Stephannie Fortune sworn in Monday as newest member of Colorado Springs City Council but recall effort looms appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Are you this silent with the victims?’ -Florence residents demand transparency in city harassment case

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A commitment of transparency came from the Florence City Council on Tuesday regarding its saga with its fired manager, who is accused of repeatedly coercing his female employees for sex at city hall. Mike Patterson is facing felony stalking and an unlawful sexual contact charge related to his alleged behavior with The post ‘Are you this silent with the victims?’ -Florence residents demand transparency in city harassment case appeared first on KRDO.
FLORENCE, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Darryl Glenn announces run for Colorado Springs mayor in 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Darryl Glenn, a former Colorado Springs councilman and El Paso County commissioner, announced on Sunday he plans to run for mayor of Colorado Springs next year. The retired Air Force Lt. Colonel is calling it a grassroots campaign and in his press release says "we've entered into historic times." Glenn laid The post Darryl Glenn announces run for Colorado Springs mayor in 2023 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, CO
Florence, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs police accountability board seeks new volunteers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The citizen board tasked with holding Colorado Springs police officers accountable is searching for three new volunteers. During the first recruitment for volunteers, the Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission (LETAC) received roughly 800 applications. Colorado Springs City Council welcomed the inaugural 11 members in September of 2020. Three volunteers The post Colorado Springs police accountability board seeks new volunteers appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy