Mendocino County, CA

COVID-19 Outbreak Infects Dozens Of Staff, Inmates At Mendocino County Jail

 3 days ago

UKIAH (CBS SF) – Authorities in Mendocino County said more than five dozen inmates at the county jail, along with some staff members, have been infected in a COVID-19 outbreak.

“Despite our best efforts, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the jail,” the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, there were 62 cases among inmates over the past two weeks. Several inmates have recovered while in custody, while others were released by the courts and returned home to finish isolation.

Deputies said as of Friday, there are 45 cases of COVID-19 in the jail population. Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office reported that 29 jail staff members have tested positive since last month.

The outbreak comes despite several safety measures, including testing of all arrestees upon entry, a 10-day quarantine for those arrested and twice weekly testing for the entire jail population and staff.

Deputies cited several reasons in preventing COVID-19 spread, citing the jail’s open air design, the turnover of inmates and the increasing number of arrestees who are infected.

In response, inmates in affected areas of the jail are being quarantined. Also some inmates who are approaching their release date have been released early, in an effort to decrease the inmate population.

Deputies said to date, all inmates and staff who have been infected have reported only minor symptoms.

COVID: 911 Calls For Ambulances Has CoCo County Fire Crews, Emergency Resources Stretched Thin

MARTINEZ (KPIX) — The Omicron surge of sick patients has not only put stress on Contra Costa County hospitals, it’s also impacting ambulances and fire crews in the county. Calls for paramedics keep pouring into the 911 dispatch center. Ambulances at an alarming rate are responding to those with COVID-like symptoms and resources have been stretched thin. “We have had to rely on a couple of times in the last few weeks is dispatching one of our paramedics on a fire engine, that’s not uncommon to do that,” says Steve Hill, a spokesperson with the Contra Costa County Fire Department. It’s not...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
tonyskansascity.com

Activists Allege COVID Outbreak At Jackson County Jail Amid Protest

The charges haven't been backed up by data by the Sheriff. In fact, the jail has been surprisingly forthright in sharing their COVID protocols. TKC is posting this link in order to advance the discourse HOWEVER we warn that this story is UNCONFIRMED . . . Again, only posting because there's a political angle to this kind of pandemic advocacy . . .
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Modesto Bee

Jails locked down, trials suspended as COVID-19 spreads among Stanislaus inmates, jurors

Stanislaus County jail facilities are on lockdown, and jury trials have been suspended, because of COVID-19 outbreaks infecting both inmates and jurors. Sgt. Luke Schwartz, a sheriff’s office spokesman, said approximately 70 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the year. The COVID-19 infections have also impacted jail staff. Authorities did not release the number of jail staff members affected.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
Pipeline Of Illegal Weapons Shutdown; Four Arrested In San Mateo, Alameda County Raids

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A months-long investigation into illegal gun trafficking in the San Francisco Bay Area has led to the arrest of four suspects and the seizure of ghost guns, high-capacity magazines, armor piercing ammunition and automatic rifles, authorities said. The crackdown came during a joint operation by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco Drug Enforcement Administration Metro Task Force. Starting October of 2021, the investigation identified and targeted suspects involved in the trafficking of firearms from Arizona into California and the...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
wevv.com

Posey County Jail Reports 25 Positive COVID-19 Cases Among Inmates

The Posey County Sheriff's Office says it's currently dealing with 25 positive cases of COVID-19 within the county jail. In a statement Friday morning, the sheriff's office said that 25 inmates and/or detainees had recently tested positive for COVID, but did not list any information about positive cases among staff.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
