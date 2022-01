The omicron variant makes up the majority of COVID-19 cases currently in Greene County. Springfield-Greene County Health Department director, Katie Towns, said Wednesday cases are down slightly, which could signal a plateau in the surge. She can’t say yet if the county has seen the peak. But, she said, even when the county hits the peak of the surge, there will still be several more weeks where the virus is cycling at a very high level.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO