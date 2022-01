If you let the five-time NBA All-Star tell it, he has the handles and the touch around the rim to go along with his range, his ability to get hot from three within a minute, and his defense. Seeing Thompson slash through the paint, and soar above Cleveland Cavalier defenders for an emphatic dunk in his season debut on Jan. 9 and his newfound penchant to drive to the basket is a surprise to everyone but him.

