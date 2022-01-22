ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kid Cudi, Playboi Carti & A$AP Rocky To Headline The Smoker’s Club Fest

By Ryan Shepard
defpen
defpen
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti have been tapped to lead the return of The Smoker’s Club Fest. The trio will be joined by a number of acts including Wale, Ab-Soul, Rico Nasty, Reason, Joey Bada$$ and many others. Also, ScHoolboy Q will perform his debut album, Oxymoron and Lupe...

defpen.com

Comments / 0

Related
this song is sick

The Smoker’s Club Fest Announces 2022 Lineup Ft. Kid Cudi, ScHoolboy Q, & More

Get ready for the ultimate stoner rap festival. The Smoker’s Club has presented the lineup for their annual music festival, and 2022 is looking stacked. On top of the bill sit the heavyweights, Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti. But that is merely the tip of this smoke-filled iceberg. Also fitting nicely into this lineup is ScHoolboy Q (performing Oxymoron), Wiz Khalifa (performing Kush & Orange Juice), Joey Bada$$, Flatbush Zombies, Danny Brown, Earl Sweatshirt, and plenty more.
ENTERTAINMENT
mxdwn.com

The Smoker’s Club Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Kid Cudi, Flatbush Zombies, Earl Sweatshirt And More

According to Stereogum, The Smoker’s Club recently announced the lineup for the 2022 installment of their annual festival. The event will be headlined by Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti. The festival is scheduled to take place on April 30 at the Glen Helen Ampitheater which is located in San Bernadino, California. Tickets go on sale on January 24 at 2pm Pacific Standard Time. There are multiple tiered options available including General Admission which starts at $222.99, VIP at $408.99 and Hotel & Ticket packages at $429.
ENTERTAINMENT
GreenwichTime

J. Cole, Halsey, Kid Cudi to Headline 2022 Governors Ball Festival

J. Cole, Halsey and Kid Cudi will headline the 2022 Governors Ball Music Festival, set to take place Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12 at the Citi Field complex in Queens, New York, Founders Entertainment has announced. More than 60 artists are slated to perform, also including Flume, Playboi...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Schoolboy Q
Person
Wale
Person
Wiz Khalifa
Person
Kanye
Person
Cudi
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Rico Nasty
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Lupe Fiasco
Person
Playboi Carti
Person
Adele
Complex

Governors Ball Unveils 2022 Lineup f/ J. Cole, Kid Cudi, Halsey, Playboi Carti, and More

The full lineup for the 2022 edition of the Governors Ball Music Festival was announced Tuesday. This year, the three-day event is marking a return to its usual month of June after a 2021 iteration that saw fans gathering in NYC in late September. Kid Cudi is set to kick off this year’s festival on Friday, followed by headlining sets from Halsey and J. Cole on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
ENTERTAINMENT
udiscovermusic.com

J. Cole, A$AP Rocky, And Future To Headline Rolling Loud Portugal 2022

J. Cole, A$AP Rocky, and Future have been announced as the headliners of the inaugural Rolling Loud Portugal festival. After its initial launch was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rolling Loud will now aim to make its European debut in July 2022. Rolling Loud...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

A$AP Rocky, Trippie Redd, Joey Badass, Juicy J & More Set For $NOT's 'Ethereal' Album

Enigmatic Florida rapper $NOT has revealed both the release date and tracklist for his forthcoming album Ethereal. The 14-track album was announced on Thursday (January 20) shortly after the 24-year-old wiped his Instagram feed. Scheduled for a February 11 drop, Ethereal will feature appearances from A$AP Rocky, Juicy J, Lil Yachty, Joey Bada$$, Teddi Jones, Kevin Abstract and Trippie Redd.
CELEBRITIES
mxdwn.com

The Smoker’s Club Fest at the Glen Helen Amphitheater on April 30th

The Smoker’s Club Fest is set to be one of the biggest hip-hop music festivals with major artists such as Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, and many more. The festival is set to be at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California on April 30th. The festival’s line-up also features fan-favorite artists such as Lupe Fiasco, Earl Sweatshirt, Rico Nasty, Coco & Clair Clair, and many more.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Rocky#Smokers#Ap#Wale Ab Soul#Food Liquor#Kush Oj#Coachella#Instagram A#The Smokers Club Fest
brooklynvegan.com

Smokers Club Fest 2022 lineup (Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Joey Bada$$, Earl Sweatshirt, more)

Hip hop fest The Smokers Club Festival is back and set to happen on April 30 at Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, CA, and the lineup is predictably stacked. The headliners are Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti, and the fest also includes Schoolboy Q (performing his 2014 album Oxymoron), Wiz Khalifa (performing his 2010 mixtape Kush & Orange Juice), Lupe Fiasco (performing his classic 2006 debut album Food & Liquor), a 2 Chainz & Ferg collab set, a Berner & Curren$y set, an Ab-Soul & Wale set, Joey Bada$$, Flatbush Zombies, Earl Sweatshirt, Danny Brown, Rico Nasty, Jay Rock, Dom Kennedy, Larry June, Yung Lean, Pi'erre Bourne, SahBabii, Lucki, Yeat, Zack Fox, The Alchemist, Smoke DZA, Clams Casino, Mick Jenkins, The Underachievers, The Cool Kids, Domo Genesis, Casey Veggies, Reason, Chiddy Bang, Pac Div, Kreayshawn, Erica Banks, Bktherula, ZeeloperZ, TisaKorean, Kali, and more.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
XXL Mag

Kanye West Appears to Send Warning to the Kardashians – ‘Don’t Play With My Kids’

Although Kanye West is going through a divorce with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, it appears he sent a stern warning to the Kardashians when it comes to his children. In an interview with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked, which premiered on Monday (Jan. 24) on YouTube, the Chicago rapper-producer, now known as Ye, spoke candidly about his impending divorce and how he plans to stay in his children’s lives no matter what.
HIP HOP
Billboard

Rihanna Is a Vision in Red for Date Night With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna seamlessly blended casual with chic for a recent night out with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The A-list duo stepped out in New York City over the weekend, as RiRi rocked an oversized jersey as a dress, topped with a bright red puffer coat. She completed the look with a matching red lip, a baseball cap, glittery earrings crystal-embellished stilettos.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

A Look at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Couple-Coordinated Fashionable Looks

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are two powerful fashion influencers, but together they bring it up to a level that makes them the one of the most stylish celebrity couples. The dynamic duo originally sparked dating rumors in 2013, after Riri starred in Rocky’s, “Fashion Killa” music video. However, they continued to maintain a platonic, but flirtatious friendship in the public eye amidst a handful of various high-profile relationships that weathered between the two throughout the years. Rihanna’s appearance in the fitting video was just the tip of the iceberg for the couple. The pair has continued to work on various projects...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

A$AP Rocky Drops Latest Collaboration With Pacsun

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. A$AP Rocky is excited for fans to get their hands on his flame-friendly new line of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NYLON

Brittany Snow And Kid Cudi Are Adult Film Stars In Danger In A24's 'X' Trailer

After a year surprisingly short on their trademark horror fare (only Lamb and False Positive really qualify), A24, the studio behind horror hits like Hereditary and The VVitch, is ready to start 2022 off with more of their signature spooks. Up first on the roster is the simply-titled X, which takes place in 1979 and follows “a group of young filmmakers [who] set out to make an adult film in rural Texas,” according to a plot synopsis. “But when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.”
MOVIES
Life and Style Weekly

Subtle Dig? Fans Think Kim Kardashian’s Nike Shoes Are Shading Estranged Husband Kanye West

Sending a message? Fans think Kim Kardashian shaded estranged husband Kanye West with her latest gym outfit by wearing Nike Air Max 95s instead of her usual Yeezy sneakers. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, shared a slew of photos via Instagram on January 22 showing off her adorable pink workout attire. While she was seemingly flaunting her matching set from Bo + Tee, which retails for less than $100, fans couldn’t help but notice she put her Nike Air Max shoes on full display.
CELEBRITIES
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
881K+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy