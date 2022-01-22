Kid Cudi, Playboi Carti & A$AP Rocky To Headline The Smoker’s Club Fest

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are two powerful fashion influencers, but together they bring it up to a level that makes them the one of the most stylish celebrity couples. The dynamic duo originally sparked dating rumors in 2013, after Riri starred in Rocky’s, “Fashion Killa” music video. However, they continued to maintain a platonic, but flirtatious friendship in the public eye amidst a handful of various high-profile relationships that weathered between the two throughout the years. Rihanna’s appearance in the fitting video was just the tip of the iceberg for the couple. The pair has continued to work on various projects...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO