Yellowstone buffalo petition supported by a second court ruling

The Supreme Court deterred the federal government from mandating vaccines for employees of large companies. In spite of 800,000 deaths from COVID-19, and the resistance of the belligerently stupid to get vaccinated, why is that a positive development? It should establish that the government does not have control over our bodies. If the court is consistent, it cannot take the right to give birth or not to give birth from women. It cannot say that you don’t have the right to smoke a joint in your own living room. And it should not interfere in the most important right we have as humans, the right to determine when and how we die. If it is not consistent in these matters, we need a constitutional amendment to ensure these rights.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO