Yellowstone buffalo petition supported by a second court ruling

By Wyoming Public Radio
Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming Public Media
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This week a federal judge ordered the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to reevaluate a petition from two advocacy groups the Buffalo Field Campaign and the Western Watersheds Project. They have been petitioning the federal...

