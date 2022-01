Funding awards will aid seniors, veterans & disabled households; provide assistance to first-time homebuyers; complete list of statewide awards available here. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced $25 million in grant awards have been made to nonprofit organizations and municipalities in every region of New York to support safe and affordable homeownership. The grants will help low- and moderate-income homeowners make repairs or safety upgrades to their homes and provide down payment assistance for first-time buyers.

