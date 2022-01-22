Mayor Bruce Harrell Announces New COVID Testing Site and Expanded Options

中文翻譯

한국어 번역

Testing site at SPU opens Wednesday; new rapid PCR tests available in three locations later this month

As the Omicron surge in COVID cases continues, this week, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced new and improved testing options for Seattleites opening this month.

“As the Omicron variant continues to surge in our community and around the country so has demand for COVID-19 testing. We know that testing – along with vaccines, masks, and social distancing – is key to tackling this pandemic, which is why Seattle is launching a new testing site and swifter tests through our partnership with Curative,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell.

A new Curative testing kiosk will launch tomorrow, Wednesday, January 19 at 315 W Bertona St, Seattle, WA 98119, and will be open Monday-Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. This site will be at Seattle Pacific University, as part of the Harrell administration’s partnership-focused approach to address the continuing pandemic.

Existing Curative sites at the Paramount Theater, Convention Center, and Garfield Playfield will be adding expanded capacity and a new type of rapid PCR test to deliver faster results later this month. Rapid PCR tests detect viral RNA which is a more direct and sensitive method of detection, leading to higher accuracy of test within 2 hours. Locations for new rapid PCR tests include:

Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101; open 12:00 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The City of Seattle strongly urges residents to only use testing locations verified by the City, County, or State and posted on their websites. Unlicensed COVID-19 testing locations and their procedures have not been verified by the state and have the potential to directly harm our community and our collective efforts to manage the pandemic. If residents have concerns about a COVID-19 testing facility, they can make a report with the Washington State Department of Health as well as the Washington State Attorney General.

The White House has announced that they are buying one billion at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests to be made available and mailed directly to Americans for free. Households can order tests online starting January 18 at COVIDtests.gov, and tests are expected to ship within 7-12 days of ordering. There will be a limit of four tests per residential address. Private insurance companies are also now required to cover the costs of up to eight at-home COVID-19 tests per covered individual per month.

Additional City testing sites include fixed locations with UW Medicine and Curative kiosks placed throughout the City. Appointments are strongly encouraged at all locations and sites. Due to an increase in testing volumes at all sites, longer wait times in line should be expected. Results may take up to 48-72 hours for non-rapid PCR tests. For more on any of the sites, please visit: www.seattle.gov/covid-19-testing.

UW Lab Locations:

Aurora Drive Through

Harborview

Rainier Beach

SODO Drive Through

University District

UW Medical Center Northwest

West Seattle

Visit the UW website for more locations: https://www.uwmedicine.org/coronavirus/testing

Curative Locations:

Paramount Theater

Seattle Center

Summit Public School: Atlas

Don Armeni Boat Ramp / West Seattle

Mount Baker Light Rail

WA State Convention Center

Garfield Playfield

Seattle University

Gas Works Park

Lower Woodland Park

Northgate

Seattle Pacific University

Visit the Curative website for more locations: https://book.curative.com/search#9/47.5357/-122.3503

El alcalde Bruce Harrell anuncia un nuevo sitio de prueba de COVID, además de otras opciones disponibles

El miércoles se abre un puesto de pruebas en la universidad Seattle Pacific University (SPU); y habrá nuevas pruebas rápidas de PCR disponibles en el transcurso de este mes en tres ubicaciones

El martes 12 de enero, el alcalde de Seattle, Bruce Harrell, anunció que promulgará una Orden Ejecutiva para extender la moratoria de desalojos residenciales y de pequeñas empresas e inquilinos comerciales sin fines de lucro de Seattle por otros 30 días, hasta el 14 de febrero.

A medida que continúa la oleada de casos de COVID, el alcalde de Seattle, Bruce Harrell, anunció esta semana la apertura de nuevas y mejores opciones de pruebas este mes para los habitantes de Seattle.

“A medida que la variante ómicron sigue repuntando en nuestra comunidad y en todo el país, también crece la demanda por pruebas de COVID-19. Sabemos que las pruebas, junto con las vacunas, las máscaras y el distanciamiento social, son fundamentales para hacer frente a esta pandemia. Es por eso que Seattle está poniendo en marcha un nuevo puesto para pruebas y tests más rápidos por medio de nuestra alianza con Curative”, dijo el alcalde Bruce Harrell.

Mañana, miércoles, 19 de enero, se inaugurará un nuevo quiosco de pruebas Curative en 315 W Bertona St, Seattle, WA 98119, que estará abierto de lunes a sábado, de 8:30 a.m. a 3:30 p.m. Este puesto estará en la Universidad del Pacífico de Seattle (SPU), y forma parte de la estrategia de alianzas del gobierno de Harrell para hacer frente a esta persistente pandemia.

Los puestos de Curative que están en el Teatro Paramount, el Centro de Convenciones, y el parque de juegos Garfield agregarán este mes una mayor capacidad y un nuevo tipo de prueba rápida de PCR para ofrecer resultados más rápidos. Las pruebas rápidas de PCR detectan el ARN viral, que es un método de detección más directo y sensible, lo que resulta en una mayor precisión de la prueba en 2 horas. Las ubicaciones de las nuevas pruebas rápidas de PCR incluyen:

Teatro Paramount, 911 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101; abierto desde el mediodía hasta las 7 p.m.

911 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101; abierto desde el mediodía hasta las 7 p.m. Centro de Convenciones del Estado de Washington, 705 Pike Street, Seattle, WA 98101; abierto de 7:30 a.m. a 3 p.m.

705 Pike Street, Seattle, WA 98101; abierto de 7:30 a.m. a 3 p.m. Campo de tenis del parque de juegos Garfield, 501-653 25th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122; abierto de 7:30 a.m. a 3 p.m.

La ciudad de Seattle insta con urgencia a sus habitantes a que usen solo los lugares de prueba verificados por la Ciudad, el Condado, o el Estado y publicados en sus sitios web. Los lugares de pruebas de COVID-19 sin licencia y los procedimientos que siguen no han sido verificados por el estado y tienen el potencial de dañar directamente a nuestra comunidad y nuestros esfuerzos colectivos por controlar la pandemia. Si a los habitantes les preocupa algún centro de pruebas de COVID-19, pueden informar de esto al Departamento de Salud del Estado de Washington y al Procurador General del Estado de Washington.

La Casa Blanca anunció la compra de mil millones de pruebas rápidas de COVID-19 para ponerlas a disposición del público gratis y enviárselas por correo directamente a sus hogares. Los hogares pueden pedir las pruebas por internet a partir del 18 de enero en COVIDtests.gov, y se espera que estas sean enviadas entre 7 a 12 días después del pedido. Habrá un límite de cuatro pruebas por domicilio. Las compañías de seguro privadas ahora también están obligadas a cubrir los costos de hasta ocho pruebas de COVID-19 en el hogar al mes por persona cubierta.

Otros lugares de pruebas en la ciudad incluyen quioscos de UW Medicine y Curative en lugares fijos distribuidos por toda la ciudad. Es muy aconsejable hacer una cita antes de acudir a cualquiera de los lugares de pruebas. Debido a un mayor volumen de pruebas en todas las ubicaciones, se anticipa más tiempo de espera en la fila. Los resultados pueden tardar de 48 a 72 horas para las pruebas de PCR que no son del tipo rápido. Para más información sobre cualquiera de las ubicaciones, visite: www.seattle.gov/covid-19-testing.

Ubicaciones de los laboratorios de la Universidad de Washington:

Autoservicio en Aurora

Harborview

Playa Rainier

Autoservicio en SODO

Distrito Universitario

Centro Médico de la UW Noroeste

Oeste de Seattle

Visite el sitio web de la Universidad de Washington para ver más lugares: https://www.uwmedicine.org/coronavirus/testing

Ubicaciones de Curative:

Teatro Paramount

Centro de Seattle

Escuela Pública Summit: Atlas

Rampa de lanchas Don Armeni / Oeste de Seattle

Tren ligero Mount Baker

Centro de Convenciones del Estado de Washington

Parque de juegos Garfield

Universidad de Seattle

Parque Gas Works

Parque Lower Woodland

Northgate

Universidad del Pacífico de Seattle

Visite el sitio web de Curative para ver más lugares: https://book.curative.com/search#9/47.5357/-122.3503

市長佈魯斯·哈雷爾宣布新的新冠病毒檢測站和擴大選項

位於西雅圖太平洋大學 (SPU) 的檢測站於週三開放；本月稍晚將在三個地點推出新的快速 PCR 檢測

由於奧密克戎 (Omicron) 病例的持續激增，西雅圖市長佈魯斯·哈雷爾本週宣布將在本月開始為西雅圖民眾開放新的且改進的檢測選項。

「由於奧密克戎變體在我們的社區和全國各地繼續激增，對新冠病毒檢測的需求也隨之增加。我們知道，檢測——連同疫苗、口罩和社交距離——是應對這一大流行病的關鍵，這就是為什麼西雅圖通過與 Curative 的合作推出一個新的檢測點並加快檢測速度的原因，」市長佈魯斯·哈雷爾 (Bruce Harrell) 說。

新的 Curative 測試亭將於1 月 19 日星期三在315 W Bertona St, Seattle, WA 98119 啟用，並將於週一至週六上午 8:30 至下午 3:30 開放。該站點將設於西雅圖太平洋大學，為哈雷爾辦公室透過與合作夥伴聯手針對持續不退的大流行病所做的應變措施之一。

位於派拉蒙劇院 (Paramount Theater)、會議中心和加菲爾德運動場 (Garfield Playfield) 現有的 Curative 站點將在本月稍晚增加檢疫能力和新型的快速 PCR 測試，以提供更快的結果。快速 PCR 檢測能偵測病毒的 RNA，是一種更直接、更靈敏的檢測方法，可在 2 小時內達到更高的檢測準確度。新的快速 PCR 檢測地點包括：

派拉蒙劇院， 911 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101；中午 12:00 至晚上 7 點開放

911 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101；中午 12:00 至晚上 7 點開放 華盛頓州會議中心， 705 Pike Street, Seattle, WA 98101；上午 7:30 至下午 3 點開放

705 Pike Street, Seattle, WA 98101；上午 7:30 至下午 3 點開放 加菲爾德運動場 – 網球場, 501-653 25th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122；上午 7:30 至下午 3 點開放

西雅圖市政府強烈敦促居民僅使用經市、縣或州政府驗證並發佈在其網站上的檢測地點。未經許可的新冠病毒檢測地點及其檢測程序未經州政府驗證，有可能直接破壞我們社區和我們應對大流行病的集體努力。如果居民對新冠病毒檢測設施有疑慮，可以向華盛頓州衛生部和華盛頓州總檢察長報告。

白宮宣布將購買 10 億份居家使用型快速新冠病毒測試組免費提供並直接郵寄給美國人民。每個家庭可自 1 月 18 日起在COVIDtests.gov線上訂購測試組，預計將在訂購後的 7-12 天內寄出。每個住宅地址限量 4 組。現在還要求私人保險公司支付每個被保險人每月最多 8 組居家使用型新冠病毒測試組的費用。

其他西雅圖市的檢測站還包括華大醫學院 (UW Medicine) 的常設點和 Curative 在西雅圖市多處設置的檢測亭。我們強烈鼓勵您在前往所有檢測站點之前進行預約。由於所有站點的檢測量都在增加，您排隊的等候時間預期會更長。對於非快速的 PCR 測試，可能需要長達 48-72 小時才能得到結果。有關任何檢測站的進一步資訊，請上網查詢： www.seattle.gov/covid-19-testing。

華盛頓大學化驗室地點：

Aurora 免下車服務

Harborview (港景)

Rainier Beach (雷尼爾海灘)

SODO 免下車服務

University District (大學區)

UW Medical Center Northwest (華大西北醫學中心)

西西雅圖

訪問華大網站以查詢更多地點： https://www.uwmedicine.org/coronavirus/testing

Curative 地點：

派拉蒙劇院

西雅圖中心

Summit Public School: Atlas

Don Armeni 船坡 / 西西雅圖

Mount Baker 輕軌站

華盛頓州會議中心

加菲爾德體育場

西雅圖大學

Gas Works Park (煤氣廠公園)

Lower Woodland Park

Northgate (北門)

西雅圖太平洋大學

訪問 Curative 網站以查詢更多地點： https://book.curative.com/search#9/47.5357/-122.3503

Bruce Harrell 시장, 신규 COVID 선별 검사소 및 확장된 옵션 발표

SPU의 선별 검사소 수요일에 운영 시작; 이달 말 세 곳에서 새롭고 신속한 PCR 검사 가능

COVID 사례 중 오미크론 급증이 계속됨에 따라 시애틀 시장 Bruce Harrell은 이번 주 시애틀 시민들을 위해 이번 달에 운영을 시작하는 새롭고 향상된 선별 검사 옵션을 발표했습니다.

“오미크론 변종이 우리 지역 사회와 국내에서 계속 급증함에 따라 COVID-19 선별 검사에 대한 수요도 증가하고 있습니다. 백신, 마스크, 사회적 거리두기와 함께 선별 검사가 이 대유행에 맞서는 데 중요하다는 것을 알고 있기에 시애틀은 Curative와 협력하여 새로운 선별 검사소와 신속한 검사를 시작합니다.” 라고 Bruce Harrell 시장은 말했습니다.

새로운 Curative 선별 검사 키오스크는 내일, 1월 19일 수요일 운영을 시작하며 315 W Bertona St, Seattle, WA 98119에서 월요일-토요일, 오전 8:30 – 오후 3:30에 운영됩니다. 이 선별 검사소는 계속되는 대유행에 대처하기 위한 Harrell 행정부의 파트너십 중심 접근법의 일환으로, 시애틀 퍼시픽 대학(Seattle Pacific University, SPU)에 설치될 예정입니다.

파라마운트 극장, 컨벤션 센터 및 Garfield Playfield의 기존 Curative 선별 검사소는 이달 말 더 빠른 결과를 제공하기 위해 확장된 수용량과 새로운 유형의 신속한 PCR(rapid PCR) 검사를 추가할 예정입니다. 신속한 PCR 검사는 바이러스 RNA를 검출하며, 이것은 보다 직접적이고 민감한 검출 방법으로 2시간 이내에 높은 정확도의 검사 결과를 보입니다. 새로운 신속 PCR 검사를 시행하는 곳은 다음과 같습니다:

파라마운트 극장, 911 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101; 운영 시간 오후 12시 – 오후 7시

911 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101; 운영 시간 오후 12시 – 오후 7시 워싱턴 주 컨벤션 센터, 705 Pike Street, Seattle, WA 98101; 운영 시간 오전 7시 30분 – 오후 3시

705 Pike Street, Seattle, WA 98101; 운영 시간 오전 7시 30분 – 오후 3시 Garfield Playfield-테니스 코트, 501-653 25th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122; 운영 시간 오전 7시 30분 – 오후 3시

시애틀시는 주민들에게 시, 카운티 또는 주에 의해 검증되었고 각 웹사이트에 게시된 선별 검사소만 이용할 것을 강력히 권장합니다. 인가되지 않은 COVID-19 선별 검사소와 그들의 진행 절차는 주에 의해 검증되지 않았으며 우리 지역 사회와 대유행을 관리하려는 우리 모두의 노력에 직접적인 피해를 줄 가능성이 있습니다. 특정 COVID-19 선별 검사 시설에 대해 우려되는 경우, 워싱턴주 보건부(Washington State Department of Health)는 물론 워싱턴주 법무장관(Washington State Attorney General)에 보고할 수 있습니다.

백악관은 10억개의 신속한 COVID-19 자가 검사 키트를 구입해 무료로 미국인들에게 우편을 통해 직접 보낼 것이라고 발표했습니다. 각 가구는 1월 18일부터 COVIDtests.gov에서 온라인으로 검사 키트를 주문할 수 있으며, 검사 키트는 주문 후 7-12일 이내에 배송될 것으로 예상됩니다. 거주 주소당 검사 키트 4개로 제한됩니다. 민간 보험 회사들도 이제는 보험 대상자 1인당 월 최대 8개의 COVID-19 자가 검사 키트 비용을 부담해야 합니다.

추가적인 시 선별 검사소로는 시 전역에 고정으로 위치한 UW Medicine 및 Curative 키오스크가 있습니다. 모든 위치의 검사소에서 예약이 강력히 권장됩니다. 모든 검사소에서 검사량 증가로 인한 대기 시간 연장이 예상됩니다. 일반(Non-rapid) PCR 검사의 경우 결과가 나오는 데 최대 48-72시간이 소요될 수 있습니다. 모든 선별 검사소에 대한 자세한 내용은 www.seattle.gov/covid-19-testing을 참조하십시오.

UW 검사소 위치:

Aurora 드라이브 스루

Harborview(하버뷰)

Rainier Beach(레이니어 비치)

SODO 드라이브 스루

University District(유니버시티 디스트릭)

UW 메디컬 센터 노스웨스트

웨스트 시애틀

더 많은 위치를 보려면 UW 웹사이트를 방문하세요: https://www.uwmedicine.org/coronavirus/testing

Curative 위치:

파라마운트 극장

시애틀 센터

Summit Public School(공립 학교): Atlas

Don Armeni 보트 선착장 / 웨스트 시애틀

Mount Baker 경전철

워싱턴 주 컨벤션 센터

Garfield Playfield

시애틀 대학교

Gas Works 공원

Lower Woodland 공원

Northgate(노스게이트)

시애틀 퍼시픽 대학교

더 많은 위치를 보려면 Curative 웹사이트를 방문하세요: https://book.curative.com/search#9/47.5357/-122.3503

Thị Trưởng Bruce Harrell Công Bố Địa Điểm Xét Nghiệm COVID Mới và Các Sự Lựa Chọn Được Mở Rộng

Địa điểm xét nghiệm tại SPU mở cửa vào Thứ Tư; các xét nghiệm mới PCR nhanh sẽ có ở ba địa điểm vào cuối tháng này

Khi Omicron tiếp tục gia tăng trong các trường hợp nhiễm COVID, tuần này, Thị trưởng Seattle, Bruce Harrell, đã công bố các sự lựa chọn mới và cải tiến trong việc xét nghiệm, được mở cửa trong tháng này cho người dân Seattle.

“Khi biến thể Omicron tiếp tục gia tăng trong cộng đồng của chúng ta và trên toàn quốc, nhu cầu xét nghiệm COVID-19 cũng tăng theo. Chúng tôi biết rằng việc xét nghiệm – cùng với vắc-xin, khẩu trang và giãn cách xã hội – là chìa khóa để giải quyết đại dịch này, đó là lý do tại sao Seattle triển khai một địa điểm xét nghiệm mới và các xét nghiệm nhanh hơn thông qua sự cộng tác của chúng tôi với Curative, ” Thị trưởng Bruce Harrell cho biết.

Một ki-ốt xét nghiệm Curative mới sẽ ra mắt vào ngày mai, Thứ Tư, ngày 19 tháng 1 tại 315 W Bertona St, Seattle, WA 98119 và sẽ mở cửa từ Thứ Hai đến Thứ Bảy, 8:30 sáng – 3:30 chiều. Địa điểm này sẽ được đặt tại trường Đại Học Seattle Pacific University, và là một phần của phương pháp tiếp cận tập trung vào mối quan hệ đối tác của chính quyền Harrell nhằm giải quyết đại dịch đang tiếp diễn.

Các địa điểm hiện tại của Curative tại Nhà Hát Paramount (Paramount Theater), Trung Tâm Hội Nghị (Convention Center) và Sân Chơi Garfield (Garfield Playfield) sẽ được mở rộng thêm sức chứa và bổ sung một loại xét nghiệm mới PCR nhanh để mang lại kết quả nhanh hơn vào cuối tháng này. Xét nghiệm PCR nhanh phát hiện RNA của virus, đây là phương pháp phát hiện trực tiếp và nhạy hơn, dẫn đến độ chính xác cao hơn của xét nghiệm trong vòng 2 giờ. Địa điểm cho các xét nghiệm mới PCR nhanh bao gồm:

Nhà Hát Paramount (Paramount Theatre), 911 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101; mở cửa từ 12 giờ trưa đến 7 giờ tối

911 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101; mở cửa từ 12 giờ trưa đến 7 giờ tối Trung Tâm Hội Nghị Bang WA (WA State Convention Center), 705 Pike Street, Seattle, WA 98101; mở cửa 7:30 sáng – 3 giờ chiều

705 Pike Street, Seattle, WA 98101; mở cửa 7:30 sáng – 3 giờ chiều Sân Chơi và Sân Quần Vợt Garfield (Garfield Playfield-Tennis Court), 501-653 25th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122; mở cửa 7:30 sáng – 3 giờ chiều

Thành Phố Seattle đặc biệt kêu gọi cư dân chỉ sử dụng các địa điểm xét nghiệm đã được xác nhận bởi Thành Phố, Quận hoặc Tiểu Bang và được đăng trên trang web của họ. Các địa điểm xét nghiệm COVID-19 không có giấy phép và quy trình của họ thì chưa được tiểu bang xác minh, và có khả năng gây hại trực tiếp cho cộng đồng và những nỗ lực chung của chúng ta để quản lý đại dịch. Nếu cư dân có thắc mắc lo ngại về một cơ sở xét nghiệm COVID-19 nào đó, họ có thể báo cáo với Sở Y Tế Tiểu Bang Washington cũng như Bộ Trưởng Tư Pháp Bang Washington.

Nhà Trắng đã thông báo rằng họ đang mua một tỷ bộ xét nghiệm COVID-19 nhanh tại nhà để có sẵn và gửi trực tiếp đến người dân Mỹ qua đường bưu điện miễn phí. Các hộ gia đình có thể đặt hàng trực tuyến cho các bộ xét nghiệm bắt đầu từ ngày 18 tháng 1 tại COVIDtests.gov và các bộ xét nghiệm dự kiến sẽ được gửi đi trong vòng 7-12 ngày kể từ ngày đặt hàng. Sẽ có giới hạn bốn bộ xét nghiệm cho mỗi địa chỉ dân cư. Các công ty bảo hiểm tư nhân hiện cũng được yêu cầu chi trả chi phí cho tối đa 8 bộ xét nghiệm COVID-19 tại nhà cho mỗi cá nhân được bảo hiểm mỗi tháng.

Các địa điểm xét nghiệm bổ sung của Thành Phố bao gồm các địa điểm cố định với UW Medicine và các ki-ốt của Curative được đặt khắp Thành Phố. Việc đặt lịch hẹn được khuyến khích mạnh mẽ tại tất cả các địa điểm xét nghiệm. Do sự gia tăng về số lượng xét nghiệm ở tất cả các địa điểm, thời gian chờ đợi được dự kiến sẽ lâu hơn khi xếp hàng. Có thể mất đến 48-72 giờ để có kết quả đối với các xét nghiệm PCR không nhanh. Để biết thêm thông tin về bất kỳ địa điểm nào, vui lòng truy cập: www.seattle.gov/covid-19-testing.

Các Địa Điểm Phòng Thí Nghiệm UW (UW Lab):

Aurora Drive Through (Lái Xe Qua)

Harborview

Rainier Beach

SODO Drive Through (Lái Xe Qua)

University District

UW Medical Center Northwest

West Seattle

Truy cập trang web của UW để biết thêm địa điểm: https://www.uwmedicine.org/coronavirus/testing

Các Địa Điểm của Curative

Nhà hát Paramount (Paramount Theater)

Khu Trung Tâm Seattle (Seattle Center)

Trường Công Lập Summit: Atlas (Summit Public School: Atlas)

Trạm Dốc Thả Tàu Don Armeni/ West Seattle (Don Armeni Boat Ramp / West Seattle)

Trạm Đường Sắt Mount Baker (Mount Baker Light Rail)

Trung Tâm Hội Nghị Bang WA (WA State Convention Center)

Sân Chơi Garfield (Garfield Playfield)

Đại Học Seattle (Seattle University)

Công viên Gas Works (Gas Works Park)

Công viên Lower Woodland (Lower Woodland Park)

Northgate

Đại Học Seattle Pacific (Seattle Pacific University)

Truy cập trang web Curative để biết thêm địa điểm: https://book.curative.com/search#9/47.5357/-122.3503