Moonfall: Roland Emmerich Open To Making a Sequel

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoonfall is hitting theaters in February, adding to Roland Emmerich's list of science-fiction films that follow a world-ending event. In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit, putting Earth in grave danger. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Emmerich about the movie, and we brought up...

comicbook.com

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Enlists Ivory Aquino to Play DC Films’ First Trans Character

Ivory Aquino is taking a trip to the DC universe, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Aquino has joined the cast of Batgirl and will appear as Alysia Yeoh, the best friend of Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, the masked hero played by Leslie Grace. Aquino is known for her work in the 2017 LGBTQ rights miniseries When We Rise, which aired on ABC and saw her portray trans rights activist Cecilia Chung. Word of her Batgirl casting has been speculated about online after star Grace shared a photograph of the two of them together in an Instagram story earlier this month. Deadline was the first to...
ComicBook

She-Hulk Star Was "Amazed" and "Totally Surprised" by Their MCU Return

The sprawling nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe means that, no matter how much time passes, all manner of characters could return to take part in a new adventure, with even actor Tim Roth blown away that he would get to return to the MCU for the upcoming She-Hulk TV series. Roth was one of the first antagonists in the MCU, having played Emil Blonsky/Abomination in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, which marked only the second entry into the franchise. In the years since debuting as the character, the world of superhero cinema has changed drastically, making Roth all the more excited to get to return to the franchise.
ComicBook

Moonfall Director Roland Emmerich Reveals if He's Interested in Directing Marvel Movies, Talks TV Aspirations

Roland Emmerich's next big film, Moonfall, is hitting theaters in February and fans are curious to find out what's next for the director known for helming big sci-fi and disaster movies. With huge films under his belt like Independence Day, it's only natural to wonder if the director has any interest in working with a big studio like Marvel. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Emmerich about Moonfall and asked if he has any comic book movie aspirations. While Marvel isn't on the director's radar, he is interested in breaking into television.
mobilesyrup.com

Netflix is making two back-to-back sequels to Red Notice

It looks like Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, will be getting two back-to-back sequels, with plans to begin production in early 2023, according to Deadline. Additionally, an unnamed source told the publication that Netflix aims to feature the three headlining stars in the upcoming films....
Roland Emmerich
Halle Berry
Brian Harper
Patrick Wilson
Collider

Why 'White House Down' Is the Most Underrated Roland Emmerich Movie

2013 delivered two different action movies centered on recognizable movie stars saving the President of the United States during an attack on the White House. One of these was Olympus Has Fallen, the first of these two films to hit theaters and the one that turned into a sizable box office hit. Olympus proved lucrative enough to spawn two further sequels. The other White House action movie that year was White House Down, a box office non-starter that got drowned in the deluge of blockbusters that graced the summer of 2013. That’s a downright tragedy because White House Down isn’t just the superior movie of the two. It’s also the most underrated title in director Roland Emmerich’s catalog.
Fandango

'Moonfall' Tickets Now On Sale: Watch Exclusive Clip

The wait is almost over. Tickets are now on on sale for the action-packed Moonfall. Moonfall reveals what happens after an earth-shaking secret is uncovered, threatening everyone's survival. Halle Berry stars as Jo Fowler, a former astronaut who holds the key to saving the world from the Moon, which has been knocked from its orbit and is hurtling toward our planet. Fellow former astronaut Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson) and conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley) join her on a desperate mission that takes many surprising turns.
FanSided

Roland Emmerich confronted David Benioff about the ending of Game of Thrones

Is there any sorer subject than the ending of Game of Thrones? Despite being one of the most popular shows of all time, the show’s finale left a bad taste in many viewers’ mouths, so much so that a petition was even started to remake the eighth season; it received millions of signatures. Obviously, that will never happen; more likely, it was just a way for the many fans who were disappointed with the show’s final episodes to vent their frustration. After all, it’s not like they could tell the people behind Game of Thrones personally.
ComicBook

Peacemaker Has DC Fans Googling a Disturbing Star Wars "Fact"

Peacemaker's first three episodes debuted on HBO Max last week, and the fourth one dropped on the streaming site today. The new show is a follow-up to James Gunn's The Suicide Squad and sees John Cena's Peacemaker teaming up with Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), John Economos (Steve Agee), and more to stop the mysterious "Project Butterfly." As ComicBook.com's own Jenna Anderson said in her Peacemaker review, the series is "action-packed, profane, and bizarre," which means a lot of silly and crazy stuff comes out of Cena's mouth. At one point, Peacemaker talks about Star Wars and claims that Wookiees have teeth in their buttholes. "That's canon," he exclaims. According to a recent post from Gunn, that joke has led to some hilarious googling.
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 3 Features Set Mistake

Last week's episode of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett featured a number of exciting debuts as well as callbacks to various corners of the galaxy far, far away, though one scene towards the end of the episode also reminded viewers that the series isn't without its flaws. One sequence sees a speeder-riding cyborg rounding a corner, with this shot offering a brief glimpse behind the magic of the series, as viewers see an angle of the Mos Espa set that shows the wooden infrastructure of the location. Given the way the scene unfolds, the audience's eyes follow the cyborg, making it easy to see how such an oversight could have gone unnoticed. New episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett debut every Wednesday on Disney+.
CinemaBlend

Superbad 2: Jonah Hill Says There's Only One Way He'd Make The Sequel

Superbad fans have been clamoring for a sequel since the film dropped in 2007. Murmurings of a sequel have been floating around for years. Some of those involved in the film like Seth Rogen has been apprehensive about revisiting the story. Despite some apprehension, Superbad star Jonah Hill has an idea for a potential sequel. The Don’t Look Up star revealed the only way he would make Superbad 2.
SFGate

‘Scream’ Review: A Sequel — Make That Requel — That Winks, Entertainingly, at the Badness of Sequels

“Scream,” the lively new meta slasher thriller, is neither a reboot nor a sequel to “Scream,” the landmark 1996 meta slasher thriller it shares a title with. The new movie is a requel, a term the film dutifully explains — it means a franchise extension that’s poised, on a kitchen knife blade, between the past and the present, between something jumpy and new and a respect for the legacy characters that gave the original its soul. (In this case, that means Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell are back, and not just in token roles.) The young characters in the original “Scream” were living out their own schlock horror movie, complete with a masked killer who was like a mascot of death (he was like Edvard Munch’s The Scream turned into a piece of costume-shop kitsch), and they drew on the rules they’d absorbed from their endless watching of slasher films: how you get fooled into thinking the killer is this person when it’s really that person, the telltale actions that lead to your being slaughtered, and so on.
mediapost.com

Lexus NX Featured In 'Moonfall'

Lexus is partnering with Lionsgate on the upcoming sci-fi disaster film, “Moonfall,” in theaters Feb. 4. As Lionsgate’s official automotive for the film, the 2022 Lexus NX luxury crossover will play a role in restoring order to the moon's orbit, which will help save the world. The...
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Has Tried Using Bug Three Times, But Hasbro Won't Let Him

James Gunn really, really, really wants to use Bug in a Guardians of the Galaxy movie. While the filmmaker has revealed Hasbro owns the live-action rights to the character before, he took to a Twitter thread Saturday to reveal he's tried using the cosmic character on at least three separate occasions—one time for each of the films in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.
BGR.com

Netflix is making sequels to two of the best animated movies of the 2000s

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more One of many reasons that people love Netflix is that the streaming service revives beloved properties. Arrested Development, Gilmore Girls, Queer Eye — these shows and several more got a new lease on life because of Netflix. Some have been more successful than others, but Netflix is always on the lookout for dormant franchises to resurrect. Speaking of which, this week, Netflix announced a partnership with the animation studio Aardman on two new projects. Netflix will be the exclusive home of the sequel to...
ComicBook

Star Trek: The Motion Picture 4k Director's Edition Remaster Reveals New Images

On Monday, Paramount+ revealed new images from its upcoming 4k Ultra HD Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition remaster. One shows the refitted USS Enterprise, while the other offers a top-down view of an office complex orbiting Earth. You can see both below. Remember that the remastering process uses Dolby Vision's high dynamic range (HDR) service to adjust coloring, but those adjustments don't always come through in digital stills. In other words, we won't be able to appreciate these scenes fully until we can see the film in motion on a 4k resolution screen. For an idea of what that might look like, check out the first look at the remastered Director's Edition, released by Paramount+ shortly after the project's announcement.
MOVIES

