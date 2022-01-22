ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Seoul Street Options Cindy Pon’s ‘Want’ & ‘Ruse’ Sci-Fi Novels For Television

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FyI4t_0dsXRnuF00

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Will Yun Lee and Mark and Christine Holder’s Seoul Street has acquired rights to Silver Phoenix author Cindy Pon ’s bestselling sci-fi novels Want and sequel Ruse for development as an international television series.

The book series, published by Simon & Schuster under their YA banner Pulse, explores a divided society in near-future Taipei plagued by pollution and class wars. The books center around a diverse group of friends who risk everything to save themselves and their city from collapse.

Search is underway for a writer, with the partners focused on finding an Asian American voice to pen the series.

“It’s an exciting and touching portrayal of love, war, and friendship encapsulated in this incredibly rich and textured world that Cindy has brilliantly created,” said Christine Holder.

Added Lee, “Cindy’s characters leaped off the page from the moment I opened the book. Her ability to craft such beautifully human characters while narrating the Asian experience lines up so well with what we are striving for at Seoul Street.”

Pon’s novels became a sought-after property following the global success of Netflix’s Korean drama phenom Squid Game , which proved that international programming can produce a mainstream global hit.

Want is a book of my heart and was such a challenge and delight to write,” Pon said. “It is a love letter to Taipei and cyberpunk with Asian leads, and I’m so excited by the prospect of bringing my story to the screen with the team at Seoul Street.”

Pon also is the author of Silver Phoenix, which was named one of the Top Ten Fantasy and Science Fiction Books for Youth by the American Library Association’s Booklist and one of 2009′s best Fantasy, Science Fiction and Horror by Voya. She also penned Serpentine and Sacrifice , which were both Junior Library Guild selections. Pon also is the co-founder of Diversity in YA with Malinda Lo. She is repped by Emma Patterson at Brandt & Hochman.

Seoul Street is currently developing Hawaiian crime drama Aloha Motherf***er with HBO Max and showrunner Cris Cole, as well as packaging a slate of elevated material with a focus on Asian and Asian American IP.

The Good Doctor star Lee teamed with Wonder Street partners Christine and Mark Holder earlier this year to launch film and TV venture Seoul Street , focused on telling unique diverse and inclusive stories. On the feature side, Seoul Street is behind Lions in the Garden, which is currently in development with Kevin Hart’s HartBeat Productions.

In addition to his series regular role on ABC’s The Good Doctor, Lee, repped by Wonder Street, Innovative and attorney Patti Felker, can be seen on Peacock’s The Girl in The Woods. Last year, the Holders produced the film The Mauritanian, which won Jodie Foster a Golden Globe, and the Emmy-nominated Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker for Netflix.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Batgirl’: Ivory Aquino To Play Alysia Yeoh, First Trans Character In A Live-Action DC Film

EXCLUSIVE: Ivory Aquino (When They See Us, Tales of the City) has joined the cast of Batgirl, the upcoming superhero film that Bad Boys for Life‘s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing for HBO Max. Aquino will star alongside previously announced cast members including Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton and Jacob Scipio. Batgirl is based on the DC comics created by writer Gail Simone and artist Ardian Syaf. While specifics with regard to the film’s plot are being kept under wraps, it will center on Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon’s (Simmons) daughter, Barbara (Grace). Aquino will play Barbara’s best friend,...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Dune’: Read The Screenplay For Denis Villeneuve’s Revival Of A Sci-Fi Epic Penned With Jon Spaihts And Eric Roth

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. For filmmaker Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049), the opportunity to bring renowned sci-fi novelist Frank Herbert’s 1965 literary-franchise-launching masterwork Dune to life on the big screen wasn’t just the realization of a long-held dream; it was a chance to tell a multitude of film genre stories folded into one. “To me, Dune is a psychological thriller, an adventure, a war movie, a coming-of-age movie. It’s even a love story,” says Villeneuve. “There’s a reason the book stayed on...
MOVIES
Deadline

Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith & More Join ‘Murder Mystery 2’; Adeel Akhtar, John Kani To Return For Netflix Sequel

Mark Strong (Cruella, 1917), Mélanie Laurent (6 Underground, Inglorious Basterds), Jodie Turner-Smith (After Yang, Queen & Slim), Kuhoo Verma (Plan B, The Big Sick), Enrique Arce (Money Heist, Terminator: Dark Fate), Tony Goldwyn (The Hot Zone: Anthrax, King Richard), Annie Mumolo (Queenpins, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) and Zurin Villanueva (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Detroit) have joined the cast of Murder Mystery 2, with Adeel Akhtar (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Sweet Tooth) and John Kani (The Lion King, Black Panther) set to reprise their respective roles as The Maharajah and Colonel Ulenga. The actors will star alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, who...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Netflix’s creepy new sci-fi series rocketed to #1 on the charts

There are way too many streaming services for anyone to keep up with all of them. Meanwhile, all of those services are now competing for your time and money, and in order to do so, they have to make worthwhile original content. But good ideas do not just grow on trees. That’s why Amazon spent $250 million on the TV rights for The Lord of the Rings. Of course, there are only a few properties as valuable as Tolkein’s beloved books. As such, TV networks and streaming services have had to turn elsewhere for content, such as podcasts. Podcasts have actually already inspired more than a few hit shows in recent years. The latest is called Archive 81, and it just hit Netflix last week.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Foster
IndieWire

‘Murderville’ Trailer: Celebrities Join Will Arnett in Netflix Improv Murder Mystery Series

Sure, Sharon Stone starred as a murderer in “Basic Instinct” — but does that mean she can spot one in real life? Welcome to “Murderville,” the town that has a different murder — and a different celebrity detective — every day. Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) runs the Homicide Division, but each guest star is left to catch up on the case without a clue… or a script. The six-episode meta-comedy lands on Netflix February 3. A spoof on classic procedural dramas à la “Law & Order” (for which we already know Arnett has memorized the theme song), “Murderville” has a...
TV SERIES
Variety

Sundance: National Geographic Documentary Films Prevails in Bidding War to Buy ‘Fire of Love’

National Geographic Documentary Films has won out in a fierce bidding war for the rights to “Fire of Love,” a documentary and love story about two French scientists who died tracking the volcanoes that were their greatest passion. It’s the first big pact of this year’s virtual Sundance, a festival that has been rather slow-going in terms of dealmaking. Netflix, Amazon, Sony Pictures Classics, Paramount and several other players were in the hunt for the film at various points. Financial terms of the deal, which was for worldwide rights, were not publicly disclosed but it is in the mid seven-figure range,...
MOVIES
SFGate

HBO Max's 'Station Eleven' is post-apocalyptic sci-fi without the Strong Survival Gun Guy

Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive the best of streaming in your inbox every week. In my role as copy chief at SFGATE, I have also become our official pandemic timekeeper, marking the days, since the first cases were reported (Dec. 31, 2019), since the pandemic was declared (March 11, 2020), since the first shelter-in-place orders were announced in the Bay Area (March 16, 2020). Every few months, I have to remind a writer that it’s not “the past year” or “the past 18 months” since the pandemic started, that time continues to move forward, that it’s been two years since COVID-19 first entered our lives.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#Seoul Street Options#Want#Silver Phoenix#Simon Schuster#Asian American#Korean#Junior Library Guild
c21media.net

FX orders adaptation of Octavia E Butler’s sci-fi novel Kindred to series

FX has ordered an eight-episode series based on Octavia E Butler’s MacArthur Fellow- and Hugo Award-winning novel Kindred, to be produced by FX Productions. Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Watchmen) will write, serve as showrunner and executive produce with Courtney Lee-Mitchell, Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel, Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields, Ernestine Walker and Merrilee Heifetz.
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Orders Comedy Series Starring Michelle Buteau; Apple TV Plus Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Servant’ (TV News Roundup)

Netflix has ordered “Survival of the Thickest,” an eight episode scripted comedy starring stand-up Michelle Buteau. Based on Buteau’s 2020 essay book of the same name, “Survival of the Thickest” stars Buteau as Mavis Beaumont, a Black, plus-size woman navigating life after she finds herself newly single. The series was created by Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, who will serve as the showrunner for the series. The series will be executive produced by Ravi Nandan and Alli Reich from A24. “Survival of the Thickest” follows an overall deal between Sanchez-Witzel and Netflix to develop shows for the streamer. It also continues Buteau’s relationship...
TV SERIES
Paste Magazine

Something in the Dirt's Sci-Fi Conspiracy Sees Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead Poke Dry Fun at Filmmaking

Poke around online for any amount of time and you’ll inevitably stumble upon a strange corner promoting one oddity or another. Even if you promise only to follow friends on social media, to read trusted sources, to avoid all but the most wholesome memes, strangeness—and those pushing it to make a buck—will find you. That might take the form of an algorithm recommending some flat-Earther nonsense after you looked up a flatbread recipe, or of a random LinkedIn message from a half-remembered co-worker who’s fallen into something that doesn’t call itself a cult but avoids doing so almost conspicuously. And that’s not even touching QAnon, COVID deniers or the History Channel. Capitalized conspiracy surrounds us. Half mock-doc, half sci-fi two-hander, all bone-dry L.A. satire, Something in the Dirt takes a bemused look at those all too happy to exploit phenomena and each other—with the typical small-scale charm of an Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson project.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
GeekTyrant

FX Is Developing a Series Adaptation of the "Genre-Breaking" Sci-Fi Novel KINDRED

FX is developing a series adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s influential 1979 novel Kindred, and newcomer Mallori Johnson is set to star. The network has made a full series order, and it comes from writer Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Watchmen) and producers Courtney Lee-Mitchell (The Reluctant Fundamentalist), Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, The Wrestler), Joe Weisberg (The Americans), and Joel Fields (Fosse/Verdon).
TV SERIES
The Independent

Sundance Film Festival: Buzzy horrors, stunning documentaries and a few misfires – day 1 to 3 recap

Settling down to a film festival without leaving the house is a strange prospect. But due to the spread of Omicron, this is how everyone is experiencing this year’s Sundance Film Festival.Organisers have gone above and beyond to ensure the best viewing experience possible for virtual attendees and the filmmakers, whose films are being shown as part of the line-up.Sundance has long been the launchpad for many big films – The Blair Witch Project, Little Miss Sunshine, and Get Out to name just three – and this year’s programme hopes to follow suit: it’s a stacked list of world premieres, whether...
MOVIES
New Scientist

Hard to Be a God: An 80s classic shows modern sci-fi how it’s done

THE scrabble for dominance in sci-fi and fantasy streaming continues to heat up. At the time of writing, Paramount had decided to pull season four of Star Trek: Discovery from Netflix and screen it instead on its own platform; HBO has cancelled one Game of Thrones spin-off to concentrate on another, writing off $30 million in the process; and Amazon Studios’ prequel to The Lord of the Rings, set millennia before the events of The Hobbit, is reputed to cost almost five times as much per season to produce as Game of Thrones.
RELIGION
wmagazine.com

Bong Joon Ho’s Next Movie is Set to Be a Sci-Fi Film Starring Robert Pattinson

If you’ve had a Bong Joon Ho-sized hole in your life ever since Parasite, one which unfortunately has not been filled by his involvement in TNT’s Snowpiercer series, we have some exciting news for you. The Hollywood Reporter just revealed that Bong has finally found his next film, as well as an actor to star in it. The director is set to write and direct a so far-untitled sci-fi movie for Warner Brothers, starring the upcoming Batman, Robert Pattinson.
MOVIES
uticaphoenix.net

Cynthia Erivo To Star In And Produce Sci-Fi Feature Film

Netflix has acquired the rights to Eric Brown’s short story BLINK SPEED, which will be adapted to film starring and produced by Cynthia Erivo. Brown is set to adapt the film. After a near death experience, a young woman is plagued by a rare and mysterious savant ability that...
MOVIES
First Showing

Full Trailer for Jean-Pierre Jeunet's Android Sci-Fi Comedy 'Bigbug'

"They have no qualms about replacing us." Netflix has debuted the full-length official trailer for Bigbug or Big Bug, the latest film from Amelie director Jean-Pierre Jeunet. It seems to be a play on the idea of robots recognizing how flawed humans are, and containing them for their own safety. Set in the near future, the sci-fi film involves a group of bickering suburbanites who find themselves stuck together when an android uprising causes their well intentioned household robots to lock them in for their own safety. (Sounds like an amusing sci-fi satire about lockdowns?) "Maybe it's the robots who've got a soul – or not!" It's arriving on Netflix in February for everyone to watch. The ensemble cast features Elsa Zylberstein, Isabelle Nanty, Stéphane De Groodt, Claude Perron, Youssef Hajdi, Claire Chust, François Levantal, Alban Lenoir, André Dussollier, Marysole Fertard, and Hélie Thonnat. This definitely looks as wacky and as wild as you'd expect from Jeunet, with plenty of weird characters and colorful sets. I need to watch this.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

43K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy