ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

SMJUHSD giving students at-home COVID-19 tests

By Ava Kershner
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kavHN_0dsXRjNL00

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District is distributing at-home COVID-19 test kits this week.

The district received 11,500 test kits. The kits have two tests in each box, increasing the number to a little more than 23,000 tests.

There are approximately 9,400 students at Righetti, Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria, Delta and the Mark Richardson Career Technical Education Center and Agricultural Farm.

The remaining test kits will be given out throughout the school year.

“It’s great to get a test kit from my school," said Righetti student Ryan Brewer. “I’m going to put it to good use.”

“The at-home test kits are another valuable tool in the ever-changing COVID-19 situation that will help keep more of our students in school," said Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Kevin Platt. “I’d also like to remind staff, students, parents and guardians that students should stay home if they are feeling sick or have COVID-like symptoms. If students are experiencing any type of symptoms, they should take a COVID-19 test, either at home, at school, or at Allan Hancock College.”

The school community received information from their sites about the test kits via their Parent Square accounts.

The Santa Barbara County Education Office recently sent the district the test kits.

Anyone can register to get four free at-home test kits per household on the website: https://www.covidtests.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Maria, CA
Coronavirus
Santa Barbara County, CA
Education
Santa Maria, CA
Health
Local
California Education
Santa Barbara County, CA
Health
Santa Maria, CA
Education
Local
California Health
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
City
Santa Maria, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#High School#Technical Education#Smjuhsd#Allan Hancock College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KSBY News

KSBY News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy