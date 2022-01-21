How to watch, listen and stream Texas vs. Oklahoma State on Saturday

No. 23 Texas looks to avoid falling below .500 in Big 12 play against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The Horns are in desperate need of a victory as they are coming off back-to-back losses against Iowa State and Kansas State.

The Cowboys are on a bit of a hot streak after a slow start to the season. They took down No. 1 Baylor and TCU to get back to 3-3 in Big 12 play.

Oklahoma State handled Texas 64-51 in their matchup two weeks ago in Stillwater. Texas had no answer for the Cowboy’s athleticism and stellar three-point shooting.

If Texas wants a different outcome this time around they need to get better play from Marcus Carr and Courtney Ramey. The two combined for just 13 points on 3-10 shooting. A big reason Texas came up short against the Cowboys last game. Texas is at their best when Carr and Ramey are playing well.

Here is how to tune into Saturday’s Big 12 matchup:

When: Saturday, Jan. 22, 1 p.m. CT

Where: Frank Erwin Center (Austin, TX)

TV Channel: ESPN 2

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network – 104.9 The Horn

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

