Star Trek: Picard has yet to include all of the legacy characters. While Jonathan Frakes has said that getting all of the characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation together on Star Trek: Picard might be difficult, that certainly wouldn’t stand in the way of a one-off appearance for each character, much like Marina Sirtis did in the first season episode “Nepenthe.” So far, that has been her only appearance as Deanna Troi, and while fans would welcome a chance to see her again, they are grateful that she was there. And the door is open for us to see other characters from the series meet with their favorite captain again.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO